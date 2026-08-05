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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/hegseth-lashes-out-at-us-media-over-reports-of-drained-missile-stockpiles-1124539058.html
Hegseth Lashes out at US Media Over Reports of Drained Missile Stockpiles
Hegseth Lashes out at US Media Over Reports of Drained Missile Stockpiles
Sputnik International
The US military has exhausted nearly 80% of its THAAD interceptors and roughly half of its Patriot interceptors since the start of the war with Iran, with commanders warning that key munitions stockpiles are “dangerously low,” CNN reported, citing multiple sources.
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The report said concerns over depleted air defense systems were raised before Trump called off planned strikes on Iran last weekend.Gulf countries are also reportedly worried that shortages could limit their ability to intercept Iranian missile and drone attacks if the US escalates again.US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth failed to offer numbers and instead slammed the report.After months of failed pressure on Iran, the US war machine increasingly fires off denials instead of interceptors.
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Hegseth Lashes out at US Media Over Reports of Drained Missile Stockpiles

04:16 GMT 05.08.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonDefence Secretary Pete Hegseth gestures during a media conference at the end of the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth gestures during a media conference at the end of the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 25, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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The US military has exhausted nearly 80% of its THAAD interceptors and roughly half of its Patriot interceptors since the start of the war with Iran, with commanders warning that key munitions stockpiles are “dangerously low,” CNN reported, citing multiple sources.
The report said concerns over depleted air defense systems were raised before Trump called off planned strikes on Iran last weekend.

Gulf countries are also reportedly worried that shortages could limit their ability to intercept Iranian missile and drone attacks if the US escalates again.

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth failed to offer numbers and instead slammed the report.
“We don’t hate the Fake News media enough,” Hegseth wrote on X.
After months of failed pressure on Iran, the US war machine increasingly fires off denials instead of interceptors.
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