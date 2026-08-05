https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/hegseth-lashes-out-at-us-media-over-reports-of-drained-missile-stockpiles-1124539058.html
Hegseth Lashes out at US Media Over Reports of Drained Missile Stockpiles
Hegseth Lashes out at US Media Over Reports of Drained Missile Stockpiles
Sputnik International
The US military has exhausted nearly 80% of its THAAD interceptors and roughly half of its Patriot interceptors since the start of the war with Iran, with commanders warning that key munitions stockpiles are “dangerously low,” CNN reported, citing multiple sources.
2026-08-05T04:16+0000
2026-08-05T04:16+0000
2026-08-05T04:16+0000
us-israel war on iran
us
donald trump
peter hegseth
military & intelligence
thaad
patriot
missile interceptor
interceptor
interceptor missiles
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/05/1124539159_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cfd7392097c84825cd3e1efb415869b1.jpg
The report said concerns over depleted air defense systems were raised before Trump called off planned strikes on Iran last weekend.Gulf countries are also reportedly worried that shortages could limit their ability to intercept Iranian missile and drone attacks if the US escalates again.US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth failed to offer numbers and instead slammed the report.After months of failed pressure on Iran, the US war machine increasingly fires off denials instead of interceptors.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/05/1124539159_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b932779fc397a08ccbe1ca74c8c177e3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, donald trump, peter hegseth, military & intelligence, thaad, patriot, missile interceptor, interceptor, interceptor missiles, interceptor rocket, war, war of aggression, us hegemony, iran
us, donald trump, peter hegseth, military & intelligence, thaad, patriot, missile interceptor, interceptor, interceptor missiles, interceptor rocket, war, war of aggression, us hegemony, iran
Hegseth Lashes out at US Media Over Reports of Drained Missile Stockpiles
The US military has exhausted nearly 80% of its THAAD interceptors and roughly half of its Patriot interceptors since the start of the war with Iran, with commanders warning that key munitions stockpiles are “dangerously low,” CNN reported, citing multiple sources.
The report said concerns over depleted air defense systems were raised before Trump called off planned strikes on Iran last weekend.
Gulf countries are also reportedly worried that shortages could limit their ability to intercept Iranian missile and drone attacks if the US escalates again.
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth failed to offer numbers and instead slammed the report.
“We don’t hate the Fake News media enough,” Hegseth wrote on X.
After months of failed pressure on Iran, the US war machine increasingly fires off denials instead of interceptors.