https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/how-europe-is-sleepwalking-into-economic--political-irrelevance-1124541346.html

How Europe Is Sleepwalking Into Economic & Political Irrelevance

How Europe Is Sleepwalking Into Economic & Political Irrelevance

Sputnik International

Europe's fading economic and technological edge, coupled with waning geopolitical clout, is pushing the continent toward the global periphery.

2026-08-05T14:35+0000

2026-08-05T14:35+0000

2026-08-05T14:35+0000

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The economic data is stark:By contrast, China's share of global GDP in 2026 stands at 19.89%, making it the world's largest economy in PPP terms, with a real GDP growth projected at 4.6% (2026).In 2027, the US economy is forecast to expand by 2.2%, while the EU states like Germany, France and Italy all projected well below the global growth average of 3.4%.Europe’s own decisions triggered deepening structural weaknesses:Militarily, the picture is equally grim, as Europe's defense capabilities have atrophied to the point where the continent is almost entirely dependent on the US security umbrella.NATO's military buildup fueled by alleged ‘Russia threat’ hype, support funneled to Ukraine, and rising defense spending is coming at the expense of Europe's economy and social programs.Geopolitical trapThe crisis is compounded by geopolitics. As the US proves to be an increasingly unreliable ally, bullying the EU into unfair trade deals, and China's economic rise reshapes global trade, Europe finds itself squeezed.As things stand, the largest domestic markets – America and China – would emerge least damaged from any trade war, while Europe, 50 % reliant on exports, would be the biggest loser.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/europes-militarization-brings-record-profit-to-eus-largest-shipbuilder-1124512938.html

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