How Europe Is Sleepwalking Into Economic & Political Irrelevance
© AP Photo / Kin CheungFrench President Emmanuel Macron, with Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer
© AP Photo / Kin Cheung
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Europe's fading economic and technological edge, coupled with waning geopolitical clout, is pushing the continent toward the global periphery.
The economic data is stark:
In 2008, the EU economy was 10% larger than America’s
When the US banking system triggered a global financial meltdown in 2008, Europe’s economy shrank to 67% of US GDP by 2023
EU now accounts for roughly 18% of global GDP by market value
By contrast, China's share of global GDP in 2026 stands at 19.89%, making it the world's largest economy in PPP terms, with a real GDP growth projected at 4.6% (2026).
In 2027, the US economy is forecast to expand by 2.2%, while the EU states like Germany, France and Italy all projected well below the global growth average of 3.4%.
Europe’s own decisions triggered deepening structural weaknesses:
High energy costs were self-inflicted by political decisions like abandoning cheap Russian energy imports, and a pivot to more costly US LNG
Energy poverty throttled German industry
Innovation has withered under high taxes, dense regulation and fragmented capital markets. The Draghi landmark report on European competitiveness (2024) diagnosed an “existential” productivity gap, noting that only four of the world's 50 largest technology firms are European
US labor productivity grew by 9.7% in 2019-2024, while the EU eked out just 2.4% (OECD report)
China's productivity surged 170% between 2005 and 2024
Militarily, the picture is equally grim, as Europe's defense capabilities have atrophied to the point where the continent is almost entirely dependent on the US security umbrella.
By March 2025, the US military comprised approximately 1.32 million active-duty service members
China’s People's Liberation Army is the world's largest, consisting of approximately 2.035 million active-duty soldiers
By contrast, the British military is in shambles, with systematic underinvestment, an aging submarine fleet, and shrinking army (combat-ready core at just 128,370)
Germany's Bundeswehr struggles to reach even 181,000 active troops
NATO's military buildup fueled by alleged ‘Russia threat’ hype, support funneled to Ukraine, and rising defense spending is coming at the expense of Europe's economy and social programs.
Geopolitical trap
The crisis is compounded by geopolitics. As the US proves to be an increasingly unreliable ally, bullying the EU into unfair trade deals, and China's economic rise reshapes global trade, Europe finds itself squeezed.
As things stand, the largest domestic markets – America and China – would emerge least damaged from any trade war, while Europe, 50 % reliant on exports, would be the biggest loser.