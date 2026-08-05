https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/japan-is-accelerating-its-transformation-into-a-war-state--kim-yo-jong-1124538913.html

'Japan Is Accelerating Its Transformation Into a War State' — Kim Yo-Jong

'Japan Is Accelerating Its Transformation Into a War State' — Kim Yo-Jong

Sputnik International

Kim Yo-jong, department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, condemned Japan’s accelerating military buildup after Tokyo test-fired Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles from an Aegis destroyer, KCNA reported.

2026-08-05T04:11+0000

2026-08-05T04:11+0000

2026-08-05T04:11+0000

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She said Japan is moving from constitutional limits and “peace-loving” rhetoric toward actual preemptive strike capability, backed by the United States.She warned that Japan’s long-range strike systems place the DPRK and other neighboring countries within range, calling the trend a grave threat to regional and global security.

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