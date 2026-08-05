https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/japan-is-accelerating-its-transformation-into-a-war-state--kim-yo-jong-1124538913.html
'Japan Is Accelerating Its Transformation Into a War State' — Kim Yo-Jong
'Japan Is Accelerating Its Transformation Into a War State' — Kim Yo-Jong
Sputnik International
Kim Yo-jong, department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, condemned Japan’s accelerating military buildup after Tokyo test-fired Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles from an Aegis destroyer, KCNA reported.
2026-08-05T04:11+0000
2026-08-05T04:11+0000
2026-08-05T04:11+0000
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She said Japan is moving from constitutional limits and “peace-loving” rhetoric toward actual preemptive strike capability, backed by the United States.She warned that Japan’s long-range strike systems place the DPRK and other neighboring countries within range, calling the trend a grave threat to regional and global security.
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japan, north korea, kim yo-jong, us, proxy, us hegemony, tomahawk, kim jong un, tomahawk, aegis, destroyer, militarization
japan, north korea, kim yo-jong, us, proxy, us hegemony, tomahawk, kim jong un, tomahawk, aegis, destroyer, militarization
'Japan Is Accelerating Its Transformation Into a War State' — Kim Yo-Jong
Kim Yo-jong, department director of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea and sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, condemned Japan’s accelerating military buildup after Tokyo test-fired Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles from an Aegis destroyer, KCNA reported.
She said Japan is moving from constitutional limits and “peace-loving” rhetoric toward actual preemptive strike capability, backed by the United States.
“There is no guarantee that Japan, a war criminal state which has gradually made a political, military and legal footing for reinvasion, while denying and embellishing its history of aggression, will not inflict tragic disaster upon humankind again in case the preemptive attack capability is in its hands,” Kim stressed.
She warned that Japan’s long-range strike systems place the DPRK and other neighboring countries within range, calling the trend a grave threat to regional and global security.
“We will never remain a passive onlooker to the military evolution of Japan which may pose a grave threat to the security of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea,” Kim warned.