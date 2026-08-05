https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/starlink-destruction-cripples-ukraines-combat-power--russian-commander-1124539680.html
Starlink Destruction Cripples Ukraine’s Combat Power – Russian Commander
Starlink Destruction Cripples Ukraine’s Combat Power – Russian Commander
Sputnik International
On some Ukrainian army positions, Starlink terminals are the only remaining link to higher command, a Russian strike-drone platoon commander tells Sputnik.
2026-08-05T07:25+0000
2026-08-05T07:25+0000
2026-08-05T07:25+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
kharkov
starlink
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/0a/1092900688_15:0:1172:651_1920x0_80_0_0_53c31d764fc7bd0c6301e5d66d020a6a.jpg
Once they are wiped out by Russian strikes, Ukrainian officers lose all ability to control the fighters on that position, he says.In the past week alone, units of Russia’s Sever Battlegroup hunted down and wiped out over a dozen Starlink stations along the Kharkov front. Once they are knocked out, Ukraine’s units go blind: no drone feeds, no coordination, no orders. Their loss plunges the fighters into chaos.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/why-russias-growing-ew-arsenal-is-becoming-a-serious-threat-to-starlink-1124513270.html
russia
kharkov
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/0a/1092900688_159:0:1027:651_1920x0_80_0_0_1a40af99d9d957c8de94c53301b3c1fa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, kharkov, starlink, ukraine
russia, kharkov, starlink, ukraine
Starlink Destruction Cripples Ukraine’s Combat Power – Russian Commander
On some Ukrainian army positions, Starlink terminals are the only remaining link to higher command, a Russian strike-drone platoon commander tells Sputnik.
Once they are wiped out by Russian strikes, Ukrainian officers lose all ability to control the fighters on that position, he says.
In the past week alone, units of Russia’s Sever Battlegroup hunted down and wiped out over a dozen Starlink stations along the Kharkov front.
Once they are knocked out, Ukraine’s units go blind: no drone feeds, no coordination, no orders. Their loss plunges the fighters into chaos.