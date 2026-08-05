https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/starlink-destruction-cripples-ukraines-combat-power--russian-commander-1124539680.html

Starlink Destruction Cripples Ukraine’s Combat Power – Russian Commander

Starlink Destruction Cripples Ukraine’s Combat Power – Russian Commander

Sputnik International

On some Ukrainian army positions, Starlink terminals are the only remaining link to higher command, a Russian strike-drone platoon commander tells Sputnik.

2026-08-05T07:25+0000

2026-08-05T07:25+0000

2026-08-05T07:25+0000

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Once they are wiped out by Russian strikes, Ukrainian officers lose all ability to control the fighters on that position, he says.In the past week alone, units of Russia’s Sever Battlegroup hunted down and wiped out over a dozen Starlink stations along the Kharkov front. Once they are knocked out, Ukraine’s units go blind: no drone feeds, no coordination, no orders. Their loss plunges the fighters into chaos.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260729/why-russias-growing-ew-arsenal-is-becoming-a-serious-threat-to-starlink-1124513270.html

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