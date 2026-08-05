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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/starlink-destruction-cripples-ukraines-combat-power--russian-commander-1124539680.html
Starlink Destruction Cripples Ukraine’s Combat Power – Russian Commander
Starlink Destruction Cripples Ukraine’s Combat Power – Russian Commander
Sputnik International
On some Ukrainian army positions, Starlink terminals are the only remaining link to higher command, a Russian strike-drone platoon commander tells Sputnik.
2026-08-05T07:25+0000
2026-08-05T07:25+0000
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Once they are wiped out by Russian strikes, Ukrainian officers lose all ability to control the fighters on that position, he says.In the past week alone, units of Russia’s Sever Battlegroup hunted down and wiped out over a dozen Starlink stations along the Kharkov front. Once they are knocked out, Ukraine’s units go blind: no drone feeds, no coordination, no orders. Their loss plunges the fighters into chaos.
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Starlink Destruction Cripples Ukraine’s Combat Power – Russian Commander

07:25 GMT 05.08.2026
© Twitter/DebapratimSpaceX Starlink satellites
SpaceX Starlink satellites - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.08.2026
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On some Ukrainian army positions, Starlink terminals are the only remaining link to higher command, a Russian strike-drone platoon commander tells Sputnik.
Once they are wiped out by Russian strikes, Ukrainian officers lose all ability to control the fighters on that position, he says.
In the past week alone, units of Russia’s Sever Battlegroup hunted down and wiped out over a dozen Starlink stations along the Kharkov front.
Once they are knocked out, Ukraine’s units go blind: no drone feeds, no coordination, no orders. Their loss plunges the fighters into chaos.
Russia's Krasukha-4 electronic warfare system. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.07.2026
Analysis
Russia’s Expanding EW Arsenal Rapidly Becoming Serious Threat to Starlink
29 July, 14:06 GMT
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