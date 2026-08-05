US, Pakistan Discuss Border Security, Counterterrorism Cooperation - Statement
© AP Photo / Pedro UgarteA Pakistani flag flies over government troops installed on top of a defense position on a former base of Taliban militants overlooking the Swat Valley, at Banai Baba Ziarat area, northwest of Pakistan's capital Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, May 22, 2009
© AP Photo / Pedro Ugarte
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US and Pakistan discussed strengthening border security and enhancing counterterrorism cooperation during the recent counterterrorism dialogue, according to a joint statement published on the US Department of State's website.
"The United States and Pakistan convened for the Fourth U.S.-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue on August 4, 2026, in Washington, D.C. … Delegations exchanged views on the current threat environment, explored avenues to enhance collaboration, and discussed steps to strengthen border security and disrupt terrorist facilitation networks," the statement said on Tuesday.
The two countries reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorist organizations that threaten regional stability, including ISIS-Khorasan terrorist group (banned in Russia), Al-Qaeda (a terrorist organization banned in Russia), the Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan Islamist group (banned in Russia for terrorism), and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), as well as affiliated groups.
The statement said the dialogue underscored the shared interests in the US-Pakistan counterterrorism partnership and both countries' determination to combat terrorism.