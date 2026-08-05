https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/us-pakistan-discuss-border-security-counterterrorism-cooperation---statement-1124541765.html

US, Pakistan Discuss Border Security, Counterterrorism Cooperation - Statement

US, Pakistan Discuss Border Security, Counterterrorism Cooperation - Statement

Sputnik International

The US and Pakistan discussed strengthening border security and enhancing counterterrorism cooperation during the recent counterterrorism dialogue, according to a joint statement published on the US Department of State's website.

2026-08-05T15:53+0000

2026-08-05T15:53+0000

2026-08-05T15:53+0000

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The two countries reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorist organizations that threaten regional stability, including ISIS-Khorasan terrorist group (banned in Russia), Al-Qaeda (a terrorist organization banned in Russia), the Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan Islamist group (banned in Russia for terrorism), and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), as well as affiliated groups. The statement said the dialogue underscored the shared interests in the US-Pakistan counterterrorism partnership and both countries' determination to combat terrorism.

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