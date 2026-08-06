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India Successfully Test-Fires Agni-4 Ballistic Missile
India Successfully Test-Fires Agni-4 Ballistic Missile
Sputnik International
India has successfully test-fired the Agni-4 medium-range ballistic missile, the Defense Ministry stated on Thursday.
2026-08-06T18:33+0000
2026-08-06T18:33+0000
2026-08-06T18:33+0000
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india
indian army
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"India successfully test-fired the Medium Range Ballistic Missile (MRBM) Agni-4 from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, Odisha on August 06, 2026," the ministry wrote on X. The Agni-4 is a two-stage, solid-fuel medium-range ballistic missile with a range of up to 4,000 kilometers (around 2,485 miles). It is part of India's nuclear deterrent force and is designed to deliver both conventional and nuclear warheads.
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india, indian army, indian armed forces, ballistic missile
india, indian army, indian armed forces, ballistic missile
India Successfully Test-Fires Agni-4 Ballistic Missile
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - India has successfully test-fired the Agni-4 medium-range ballistic missile, the Defense Ministry stated on Thursday.
"India successfully test-fired the Medium Range Ballistic Missile (MRBM) Agni-4 from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, Odisha on August 06, 2026," the ministry wrote on X.
The Agni-4 is a two-stage, solid-fuel medium-range ballistic missile with a range of up to 4,000 kilometers (around 2,485 miles). It is part of India's nuclear deterrent force and is designed to deliver both conventional and nuclear warheads.