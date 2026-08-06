https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/tanker-reports-hearing-two-explosions-in-strait-of-hormuz--ukmto-1124542606.html

Tanker Reports Hearing Two Explosions in Strait of Hormuz — UKMTO

Tanker Reports Hearing Two Explosions in Strait of Hormuz — UKMTO

Sputnik International

UKMTO issued an “ATTACK” warning after receiving a late report of an incident 9 nautical miles southeast of Kumzar, Oman.

2026-08-06T04:27+0000

2026-08-06T04:27+0000

2026-08-06T04:27+0000

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oman

strait of hormuz

iran

tanker

oil exports

supply route

supply chain

us

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The master of a tanker reported hearing two explosions while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.UKMTO said the crew and vessel are safe, with no environmental damage reported.Vessels have been advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.

oman

strait of hormuz

iran

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oman, strait of hormuz, iran, tanker, oil exports, supply route, supply chain, us