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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/tanker-reports-hearing-two-explosions-in-strait-of-hormuz--ukmto-1124542606.html
Tanker Reports Hearing Two Explosions in Strait of Hormuz — UKMTO
Tanker Reports Hearing Two Explosions in Strait of Hormuz — UKMTO
Sputnik International
UKMTO issued an “ATTACK” warning after receiving a late report of an incident 9 nautical miles southeast of Kumzar, Oman.
2026-08-06T04:27+0000
2026-08-06T04:27+0000
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The master of a tanker reported hearing two explosions while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.UKMTO said the crew and vessel are safe, with no environmental damage reported.Vessels have been advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.
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Tanker Reports Hearing Two Explosions in Strait of Hormuz — UKMTO

04:27 GMT 06.08.2026
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joonA Malta-flagged tanker is seen near Daesan Port in Seosan, South Korea, Friday, May 8, 2026
A Malta-flagged tanker is seen near Daesan Port in Seosan, South Korea, Friday, May 8, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.08.2026
© AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
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UKMTO issued an “ATTACK” warning after receiving a late report of an incident 9 nautical miles southeast of Kumzar, Oman.
The master of a tanker reported hearing two explosions while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

UKMTO said the crew and vessel are safe, with no environmental damage reported.

Vessels have been advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.
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