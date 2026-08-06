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'They Don't Have a Good Military' — Trump Mocks European NATO Members
'They Don't Have a Good Military' — Trump Mocks European NATO Members
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said that European allies of the United States do not have a good military.
2026-08-06T04:23+0000
2026-08-06T04:23+0000
2026-08-06T04:23+0000
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"It's the Europeans. They have plenty of money. They don't have a good military, because they've relied on us too long. I told them, you can't do that, NATO," Trump said, addressing his supporters in Las Vegas. He said that previous US President Joe Biden had given allies weapons worth $350 billion for free. Trump added that he is providing European allies with weapons, but they are paying for them.
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'They Don't Have a Good Military' — Trump Mocks European NATO Members
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that European allies of the United States do not have a good military.
"It's the Europeans. They have plenty of money. They don't have a good military, because they've relied on us too long. I told them, you can't do that, NATO," Trump said, addressing his supporters in Las Vegas.
He said that previous US President Joe Biden had given allies weapons worth $350 billion for free.
Trump added that he is providing European allies with weapons, but they are paying for them.