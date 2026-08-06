https://sputnikglobe.com/20260806/they-dont-have-a-good-military--trump-mocks-european-nato-members-1124542443.html

'They Don't Have a Good Military' — Trump Mocks European NATO Members

'They Don't Have a Good Military' — Trump Mocks European NATO Members

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said that European allies of the United States do not have a good military.

2026-08-06T04:23+0000

2026-08-06T04:23+0000

2026-08-06T04:23+0000

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"It's the Europeans. They have plenty of money. They don't have a good military, because they've relied on us too long. I told them, you can't do that, NATO," Trump said, addressing his supporters in Las Vegas. He said that previous US President Joe Biden had given allies weapons worth $350 billion for free. Trump added that he is providing European allies with weapons, but they are paying for them.

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