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Strait of Hormuz Becomes Iran's Ace in Conflict With US - Expert
Strait of Hormuz Becomes Iran's Ace in Conflict With US - Expert
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran is using the Strait of Hormuz as an ace in its conflict with the United States, Yuri Lyamin, senior researcher at the Centre for... 07.08.2026, Sputnik International
2026-08-07T15:25+0000
2026-08-07T15:25+0000
2026-08-07T15:25+0000
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"I think, in case of the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian position rests upon two factors. First, Iran does not trust any agreements with the US for good reason. It means that for Iran it is important to retain and make the most of its ace, which is control over the Strait of Hormuz, in order to force the US to make concessions," the expert said. On the other hand, if the international community recognizes Iran's role in control over the strait, Tehran could interpret it as recognition of its success in the conflict with the US, Lyamin added. On Tuesday, the Fars news agency reported, citing a source close to the Iranian negotiating team, that the negotiations between Iran and Oman over the status of the Strait of Hormuz would have achieved a result long ago if not for the intervention of the United States and its regional allies.
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Strait of Hormuz Becomes Iran's Ace in Conflict With US - Expert
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran is using the Strait of Hormuz as an ace in its conflict with the United States, Yuri Lyamin, senior researcher at the Centre for Analysis of Strategies and Technologies, told Sputnik.
"I think, in case of the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian position rests upon two factors. First, Iran does not trust any agreements with the US for good reason. It means that for Iran it is important to retain and make the most of its ace, which is control over the Strait of Hormuz, in order to force the US to make concessions," the expert said.
On the other hand, if the international community recognizes Iran's role in control over the strait, Tehran could interpret it as recognition of its success in the conflict with the US, Lyamin added.
Late on Saturday, US President Donald Trump said he had canceled strikes on Iran in light of a pending settlement deal, the contours of which include opening the Strait of Hormuz and agreements on the nuclear program. The New York Times reported that the agreement provides for Iran and Oman to reach a deal on reopening the Strait of Hormuz within 60 days.
On Tuesday, the Fars news agency reported, citing a source close to the Iranian negotiating team, that the negotiations between Iran and Oman over the status of the Strait of Hormuz would have achieved a result long ago if not for the intervention of the United States and its regional allies.