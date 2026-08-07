https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/strait-of-hormuz-becomes-irans-ace-in-conflict-with-us---expert-1124549004.html

Strait of Hormuz Becomes Iran's Ace in Conflict With US - Expert

Strait of Hormuz Becomes Iran's Ace in Conflict With US - Expert

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran is using the Strait of Hormuz as an ace in its conflict with the United States, Yuri Lyamin, senior researcher at the Centre for... 07.08.2026, Sputnik International

2026-08-07T15:25+0000

2026-08-07T15:25+0000

2026-08-07T15:25+0000

analysis

iran

strait of hormuz

us

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"I think, in case of the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian position rests upon two factors. First, Iran does not trust any agreements with the US for good reason. It means that for Iran it is important to retain and make the most of its ace, which is control over the Strait of Hormuz, in order to force the US to make concessions," the expert said. On the other hand, if the international community recognizes Iran's role in control over the strait, Tehran could interpret it as recognition of its success in the conflict with the US, Lyamin added. On Tuesday, the Fars news agency reported, citing a source close to the Iranian negotiating team, that the negotiations between Iran and Oman over the status of the Strait of Hormuz would have achieved a result long ago if not for the intervention of the United States and its regional allies.

iran

strait of hormuz

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