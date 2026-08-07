Tanzania and Uganda Lock in Deal to Create East Africa’s New Energy Powerhouse

Uganda's crude exports are set to flow through the nearly finished 1,443 km East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), making Tanga its gateway to global markets
The hub will support fuel storage, blending, marine services, logistics and energy trading, helping African nations capture more value instead of relying on foreign refining & trading centers
The project complements plans for a regional refinery modeled on Nigeria's Dangote
Tanzania gains jobs, investment and logistics gateway; landlocked Uganda secures critical export access and lower costs