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Tanzania and Uganda Lock in Deal to Create East Africa’s New Energy Powerhouse
Tanzania and Uganda Lock in Deal to Create East Africa’s New Energy Powerhouse
Sputnik International
The two countries have signed an MoU with Vitol Bahrain to transform Tanzania’s port of Tanga from just an export terminal into a full regional energy hub.
2026-08-07T07:43+0000
2026-08-07T07:43+0000
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Tanzania and Uganda Lock in Deal to Create East Africa’s New Energy Powerhouse

07:43 GMT 07.08.2026
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabankThe FESCO Diomid container ship, the largest one in the history of the far eastern shipping, belonging to Far-Eastern Shipping Company, OJSC, unloaded in the port of Vladivostok
The FESCO Diomid container ship, the largest one in the history of the far eastern shipping, belonging to Far-Eastern Shipping Company, OJSC, unloaded in the port of Vladivostok - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.08.2026
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The two countries have signed an MoU with Vitol Bahrain to transform Tanzania’s port of Tanga from just an export terminal into a full regional energy hub.
Uganda's crude exports are set to flow through the nearly finished 1,443 km East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), making Tanga its gateway to global markets
The hub will support fuel storage, blending, marine services, logistics and energy trading, helping African nations capture more value instead of relying on foreign refining & trading centers
The project complements plans for a regional refinery modeled on Nigeria's Dangote
Tanzania gains jobs, investment and logistics gateway; landlocked Uganda secures critical export access and lower costs
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