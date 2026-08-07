https://sputnikglobe.com/20260807/us-treasury-chief-hopes-for-iran-agreement-in-the-next-few-days-1124546577.html
US Treasury Chief Hopes for Iran Agreement 'in the Next Few Days'
US Treasury Chief Hopes for Iran Agreement 'in the Next Few Days'
Sputnik International
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he hopes the US can reach an agreement on Iran soon, while linking it to easing prices.
2026-08-07T04:55+0000
2026-08-07T04:55+0000
2026-08-07T04:55+0000
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“I hope in the next few days, we will have an agreement and start moving forward. Prices are going to come back down,” Bessent said.The remark is revealing: after months of aggression, the US is openly looking for a way out as the economic pressure from the conflict bites.But Iran has not confirmed any direct talks with the US.Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has repeatedly said Iran is not holding negotiations with the US, stressing that current discussions concern Oman and safe shipping arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz.
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strait of hormuz, us treasury, iran, us, talks, peace negotiations, peace deal, negotiations
US Treasury Chief Hopes for Iran Agreement 'in the Next Few Days'
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he hopes the US can reach an agreement on Iran soon, while linking it to easing prices.
“I hope in the next few days, we will have an agreement and start moving forward. Prices are going to come back down,” Bessent said.
The remark is revealing: after months of aggression, the US is openly looking for a way out as the economic pressure from the conflict bites.
But Iran has not confirmed any direct talks with the US.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has repeatedly said Iran is not holding negotiations with the US, stressing that current discussions concern Oman and safe shipping arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz.