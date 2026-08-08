https://sputnikglobe.com/20260808/chinese-mfa-blasts-japans-nuclear-ambitions-as-playing-with-fire-1124549797.html

Chinese MFA Blasts Japan's Nuclear Ambitions as 'Playing With Fire'

Chinese MFA Blasts Japan's Nuclear Ambitions as 'Playing With Fire'

Sputnik International

Recent statements by the Japanese government violate the three non-nuclear principles and reveal the right-wing influence on its politics, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.

2026-08-08T02:48+0000

2026-08-08T02:48+0000

2026-08-08T02:48+0000

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The Japanese authorities must stop "gambling with the future of more than 100 million Japanese people" and listen to their call, as almost 80% of people in Japan oppose revising the non-nuclear commitments, he added.In July, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi declared that Japan must discuss nuclear policy "without any taboos." This came after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi began exploring revisions to the "Three Non-Nuclear Principles" (not possessing, not producing, and not allowing nuclear weapons on Japanese territory).

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260805/draw-the-sword-china-will-not-allow-anyone-to-run-amok-at-its-doorstep-1124539536.html

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