Chinese MFA Blasts Japan's Nuclear Ambitions as 'Playing With Fire'
© AP PhotoJapan's army test-fires a Type 88 surface-to-ship short-range missile at the Shizunai Anti-Air Firing Range on Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido in its first missile test on Japanese territory on June 24, 2025.
© AP Photo
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Recent statements by the Japanese government violate the three non-nuclear principles and reveal the right-wing influence on its politics, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian said.
The Japanese authorities must stop "gambling with the future of more than 100 million Japanese people" and listen to their call, as almost 80% of people in Japan oppose revising the non-nuclear commitments, he added.
In July, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi declared that Japan must discuss nuclear policy "without any taboos." This came after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi began exploring revisions to the "Three Non-Nuclear Principles" (not possessing, not producing, and not allowing nuclear weapons on Japanese territory).
In July, Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi declared that Japan must discuss nuclear policy "without any taboos." This came after Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi began exploring revisions to the "Three Non-Nuclear Principles" (not possessing, not producing, and not allowing nuclear weapons on Japanese territory).
5 August, 06:35 GMT