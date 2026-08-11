https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/foreign-specialists-submit-over-600-applications-to-relocate-to-russia---non-profit-group-1124558968.html
Foreign Specialists Submit Over 600 Applications to Relocate to Russia - Non-Profit Group
Foreign Specialists Submit Over 600 Applications to Relocate to Russia - Non-Profit Group
Sputnik International
More than 600 applications have been submitted under the program to attract foreign specialists to Russia, including reputed experts from across the globe, head of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives organization, told Sputnik.
2026-08-11T03:29+0000
2026-08-11T03:29+0000
2026-08-11T03:29+0000
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She added that Russia, for the first time, has established program's specialized agency, which is responsible for reviewing applications and assisting foreigners who are keen to move to Russia. In addition, ASI expects several thousand applications submitted by the year-end by talented, highly qualified professionals, including scientists, elite athletes, cultural figures, creative industry professionals and high-achieving students, Chupsheva said. August 11 marks the 15th anniversary of the agency. It was established by the Russian government in 2011 at the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
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Foreign Specialists Submit Over 600 Applications to Relocate to Russia - Non-Profit Group
More than 600 applications have been submitted under the program to attract foreign specialists to Russia, including reputed experts from Asia, the Middle East, Europe, the United States and Canada, Svetlana Chupsheva, the head of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) non-profit organization, told Sputnik.
"Since April 15, around 4,000 people have registered on our specialized platform. A total of 658 applications have already been submitted for the program. The geography is very diverse: Asia, the Middle East, Europe, the United States and Canada. The average age of participants is 25-45," Chupsheva said.
She added that Russia, for the first time, has established program's specialized agency, which is responsible for reviewing applications and assisting foreigners who are keen to move to Russia.
In addition, ASI expects several thousand applications submitted by the year-end by talented, highly qualified professionals, including scientists, elite athletes, cultural figures, creative industry professionals and high-achieving students, Chupsheva said.
August 11 marks the 15th anniversary of the agency. It was established by the Russian government in 2011 at the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin.