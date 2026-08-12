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A New Axis in the Middle East: What the Mecca Defense Pact Means
A New Axis in the Middle East: What the Mecca Defense Pact Means
Sputnik International
The pact challenges Western-led security frameworks, says military analyst Sultan M. Hali. 12.08.2026, Sputnik International
2026-08-12T14:11+0000
2026-08-12T14:11+0000
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The trilateral defense agreement signed in Mecca by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkiye is shifting the balance of power in the Middle East. The alliance, stipulating that an attack on one is an attack on all, boasts impressive capabilities – Pakistan's nuclear umbrella, Turkiye's Western-aligned military, and Saudi Arabia's financial resources.The pact challenges Western-led security frameworks and creates a new axis of deterrence, says military analyst Sultan M. Hali. For each signatory, the implications are profound:- For Saudi Arabia, it marks a step beyond Western guarantees toward regional solidarity, pushing investment in joint command structures and indigenous defense industries.- For Turkiye, NATO's second-largest army, the agreement extends strategic depth beyond Europe, granting a southern and eastern axis to become a central Muslim-world security actor.- For Pakistan, the only Muslim nuclear state, the pact elevates it from bilateral partner to cornerstone of collective deterrence, broadening its focus beyond South Asian into a wider Muslim security architecture.
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A New Axis in the Middle East: What the Mecca Defense Pact Means

14:11 GMT 12.08.2026
© PhotoPrime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan H.E Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement. Makkah, 7 August 2026.
Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan H.E Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye signed the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement. Makkah, 7 August 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.08.2026
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The pact challenges Western-led security frameworks, says military analyst Sultan M. Hali.
The trilateral defense agreement signed in Mecca by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkiye is shifting the balance of power in the Middle East. The alliance, stipulating that an attack on one is an attack on all, boasts impressive capabilities – Pakistan's nuclear umbrella, Turkiye's Western-aligned military, and Saudi Arabia's financial resources.
The pact challenges Western-led security frameworks and creates a new axis of deterrence, says military analyst Sultan M. Hali. For each signatory, the implications are profound:
- For Saudi Arabia, it marks a step beyond Western guarantees toward regional solidarity, pushing investment in joint command structures and indigenous defense industries.
- For Turkiye, NATO's second-largest army, the agreement extends strategic depth beyond Europe, granting a southern and eastern axis to become a central Muslim-world security actor.
- For Pakistan, the only Muslim nuclear state, the pact elevates it from bilateral partner to cornerstone of collective deterrence, broadening its focus beyond South Asian into a wider Muslim security architecture.
"In essence, the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement is more than a treaty — it is the beginning of a doctrinal transformation. It compels Saudi Arabia to think beyond oil, Turkiye beyond NATO, and Pakistan beyond South Asia. Together, they are crafting a new grammar of deterrence that could reshape the security architecture of the Muslim world for decades to come," Hali emphasizes.
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