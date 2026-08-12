https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/a-new-axis-in-the-middle-east-what-the-mecca-defense-pact-means-1124568337.html

A New Axis in the Middle East: What the Mecca Defense Pact Means

A New Axis in the Middle East: What the Mecca Defense Pact Means

Sputnik International

The pact challenges Western-led security frameworks, says military analyst Sultan M. Hali. 12.08.2026, Sputnik International

2026-08-12T14:11+0000

2026-08-12T14:11+0000

2026-08-12T14:11+0000

analysis

saudi arabia

pakistan

turkiye

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The trilateral defense agreement signed in Mecca by Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and Turkiye is shifting the balance of power in the Middle East. The alliance, stipulating that an attack on one is an attack on all, boasts impressive capabilities – Pakistan's nuclear umbrella, Turkiye's Western-aligned military, and Saudi Arabia's financial resources.The pact challenges Western-led security frameworks and creates a new axis of deterrence, says military analyst Sultan M. Hali. For each signatory, the implications are profound:- For Saudi Arabia, it marks a step beyond Western guarantees toward regional solidarity, pushing investment in joint command structures and indigenous defense industries.- For Turkiye, NATO's second-largest army, the agreement extends strategic depth beyond Europe, granting a southern and eastern axis to become a central Muslim-world security actor.- For Pakistan, the only Muslim nuclear state, the pact elevates it from bilateral partner to cornerstone of collective deterrence, broadening its focus beyond South Asian into a wider Muslim security architecture.

saudi arabia

pakistan

turkiye

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saudi arabia, pakistan, turkiye