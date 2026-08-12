https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/us-military-aid-deliveries-to-ukraine-drop-over-50-in-2026-1124563800.html

US Military Aid Deliveries to Ukraine Drop Over 50% in 2026

US Military Aid Deliveries to Ukraine Drop Over 50% in 2026

Sputnik International

US military aid to Ukraine plummeted by more than 50% in 2026 as contract fulfillment under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative slowed from an average of $587 million per month in 2025 to $265 million per month this year.

2026-08-12T01:36+0000

2026-08-12T01:36+0000

2026-08-12T01:36+0000

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USAI became the central pillar of US weapons flows to Kiev after stockpile transfers stalled in January 2025. US President Donald Trump's policy pivot at the time led Congress to pass no new supplemental aid packages for Ukraine, while Pentagon readiness concerns halted direct stockpile transfers well before existing authorization caps were reached. With fresh funding cut off and nearly $4.96 billion in remaining drawdown authority unused, USAI became the primary remaining pipeline for US military aid to Kiev, relying entirely on previously funded commercial defense contracts. Throughout 2025, USAI maintained a robust contract fulfillment pace as major defense procurements awarded under earlier congressional packages reached completion. In the first quarter of 2025, USAI disbursements totaled $1.32 billion, rising to $1.66 billion in the second quarter and averaging over $2.03 billion per quarter across the final six months of 2025. In total, the program delivered $7.05 billion in finished military equipment to Ukraine across 2025, maintaining a steady monthly outflow of $587 million before dropping sharply to $797 million total in the first quarter of 2026, or just $265 million per month, representing a 54.8% decline in monthly delivery pace. Under US federal defense procurement rules, financial disbursements serve as a direct indicator that a signed military contract has been fully completed and delivered. While appropriations measure total congressional funding and obligations reflect signed commercial contracts, Treasury disbursements are paid out only after finished weapons, ammunition and support equipment are inspected and delivered. As of March 31, 2026, over $13.49 billion in signed USAI procurement contracts remained obligated but undisbursed, out of $32.49 billion in total obligated contracts. The US Foreign Military Financing program provided a secondary aid channel of US military aid to Ukraine, though nearly half of its supplemental funds were allocated to NATO allies rather than Ukraine directly. Out of $4.20 billion in total supplemental financing disbursed as of March 31, 2026, nearly $1.94 billion went to European partner nations like Poland, Romania and the Czech Republic and just under $80,000 to Zambia, while $2.18 billion supported Ukraine directly. Although a single $1.64 billion spike in direct Ukraine financing occurred between June and September 2025 to procure non-NATO standard ammunition and long-range firing systems, direct military financing outlays flattened completely after September 2025, leaving the USAI contraction as the true baseline for the overall decline in US military deliveries to Kiev in early 2026.

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