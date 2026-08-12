https://sputnikglobe.com/20260812/us-strikes-on-yemen-killed-over-150-civilians-in-2025---reports-1124563938.html
US Strikes on Yemen Killed Over 150 Civilians in 2025 - Reports
US Strikes on Yemen Killed Over 150 Civilians in 2025 - Reports
Sputnik International
The 2025 US strikes on Yemen left more than 150 civilians killed, The Washington Post reported, citing a review conducted by the Pentagon.
2026-08-12T03:54+0000
2026-08-12T03:54+0000
2026-08-12T03:54+0000
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According to The Washington Post, the US strikes left 153 civilians killed and about 250 injured. This is reportedly the Pentagon's first public confirmation that the campaign in Yemen had inflicted significant damage to civilians. The US Department of War said it had hit more than 1,000 targets in Yemen and identified three episodes with civilian casualties, The Washington Post reported. The Pentagon is also reviewing 15 other episodes. Last week, NBC News reported that hundreds of civilians had been killed by US airstrikes on Yemen in 2025. On March 15, 2025, US President Donald Trump ordered massive strikes on the northern parts of Yemen controlled by the Houthi Shia rebels. The campaign lasted for 53 days, after which the Omani Foreign Ministry announced a ceasefire between the warring parties.
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US Strikes on Yemen Killed Over 150 Civilians in 2025 - Reports
The 2025 US strikes on Yemen left more than 150 civilians killed, The Washington Post reported, citing a review conducted by the Pentagon.
According to The Washington Post, the US strikes left 153 civilians killed and about 250 injured. This is reportedly the Pentagon's first public confirmation that the campaign in Yemen had inflicted significant damage to civilians.
The US Department of War said it had hit more than 1,000 targets in Yemen and identified three episodes with civilian casualties, The Washington Post reported. The Pentagon is also reviewing 15 other episodes.
Last week, NBC News reported that hundreds of civilians had been killed by US airstrikes on Yemen in 2025.
On March 15, 2025, US President Donald Trump ordered massive strikes on the northern parts of Yemen controlled by the Houthi Shia rebels. The campaign lasted for 53 days, after which the Omani Foreign Ministry announced a ceasefire between the warring parties.