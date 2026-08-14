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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/trump-imposes-tariffs-on-drones-and-drone-components-1124575588.html
Trump Imposes Tariffs on Drones and Drone Components
Trump Imposes Tariffs on Drones and Drone Components
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation imposing new tariffs on drones and their parts, saying the move is aimed at strengthening US supply chains and “American drone dominance,” the White House said.
2026-08-14T04:25+0000
2026-08-14T04:25+0000
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The measures include:The tariffs will take effect in 21 days, while some component tariffs will begin after 180 days.The White House admitted that drones are now critical to modern warfare and that US drone production still depends on foreign sources for key components, creating national security and cybersecurity risks.
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Trump Imposes Tariffs on Drones and Drone Components

04:25 GMT 14.08.2026
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Donald Trump holds a signed executive order during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington
President Donald Trump holds a signed executive order during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden of the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2026
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
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US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation imposing new tariffs on drones and their parts, saying the move is aimed at strengthening US supply chains and “American drone dominance,” the White House said.
The measures include:
100% tariffs on certain larger drones, drones with thermal imaging capabilities, docking stations and critical components
25% tariffs on smaller drones and other components
Lower tariffs for drones and parts from selected allies, including the EU, Japan, South Korea and the UK, under specific origin rules
The tariffs will take effect in 21 days, while some component tariffs will begin after 180 days.
The White House admitted that drones are now critical to modern warfare and that US drone production still depends on foreign sources for key components, creating national security and cybersecurity risks.
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