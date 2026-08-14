https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/trump-imposes-tariffs-on-drones-and-drone-components-1124575588.html

Trump Imposes Tariffs on Drones and Drone Components

Trump Imposes Tariffs on Drones and Drone Components

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation imposing new tariffs on drones and their parts, saying the move is aimed at strengthening US supply chains and “American drone dominance,” the White House said.

2026-08-14T04:25+0000

2026-08-14T04:25+0000

2026-08-14T04:25+0000

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The measures include:The tariffs will take effect in 21 days, while some component tariffs will begin after 180 days.The White House admitted that drones are now critical to modern warfare and that US drone production still depends on foreign sources for key components, creating national security and cybersecurity risks.

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