https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/vance-reaffirms-us-goals-in-iran-war-cheap-oil-and-nuclear-pretext-1124575468.html

Vance Reaffirms US Goals in Iran War: Cheap Oil and Nuclear Pretext

Vance Reaffirms US Goals in Iran War: Cheap Oil and Nuclear Pretext

Sputnik International

US Vice President JD Vance tried to explain the chaos of US aggression against Iran, naming two main goals in the war.

2026-08-14T04:22+0000

2026-08-14T04:22+0000

2026-08-14T04:22+0000

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“Goal number one, keep oil and gas cheap for Americans all over our country,” Vance said.“Goal number two is ensure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon.”Iran was not building a nuclear weapon, according to the US intelligence community’s own assessment.And the Strait of Hormuz was open before the US launched its aggression against Iran.

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jd vance, us, iran, strait of hormuz, iran nuclear deal, us-iran relations, israel, iran-israel row, war, aggression, war of aggression