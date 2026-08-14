https://sputnikglobe.com/20260814/vance-reaffirms-us-goals-in-iran-war-cheap-oil-and-nuclear-pretext-1124575468.html
Vance Reaffirms US Goals in Iran War: Cheap Oil and Nuclear Pretext
Vance Reaffirms US Goals in Iran War: Cheap Oil and Nuclear Pretext
Sputnik International
US Vice President JD Vance tried to explain the chaos of US aggression against Iran, naming two main goals in the war.
2026-08-14T04:22+0000
2026-08-14T04:22+0000
2026-08-14T04:22+0000
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“Goal number one, keep oil and gas cheap for Americans all over our country,” Vance said.“Goal number two is ensure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon.”Iran was not building a nuclear weapon, according to the US intelligence community’s own assessment.And the Strait of Hormuz was open before the US launched its aggression against Iran.
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jd vance, us, iran, strait of hormuz, iran nuclear deal, us-iran relations, israel, iran-israel row, war, aggression, war of aggression
jd vance, us, iran, strait of hormuz, iran nuclear deal, us-iran relations, israel, iran-israel row, war, aggression, war of aggression
Vance Reaffirms US Goals in Iran War: Cheap Oil and Nuclear Pretext
US Vice President JD Vance tried to explain the chaos of US aggression against Iran, naming two main goals in the war.
“Goal number one, keep oil and gas cheap for Americans all over our country,” Vance said.
“Goal number two is ensure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon.”
Iran was not building a nuclear weapon, according to the US intelligence community’s own assessment.
And the Strait of Hormuz was open before the US launched its aggression against Iran.