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Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Military Warehouses at Port of Odessa – MoD
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Military Warehouses at Port of Odessa – MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian forces have struck Ukrainian military supply warehouses at the port of Odessa (also known as Odesa), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-08-15T15:33+0000
2026-08-15T15:33+0000
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"During the day, strike drones hit warehouses containing military equipment intended for the Ukrainian armed forces at the port of Odessa," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry added that the Russian forces continue to strike port infrastructure and vessels used in the interests of Ukrainian military.
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Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Military Warehouses at Port of Odessa – MoD

15:33 GMT 15.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian forces have struck Ukrainian military supply warehouses at the port of Odessa (also known as Odesa), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"During the day, strike drones hit warehouses containing military equipment intended for the Ukrainian armed forces at the port of Odessa," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that the Russian forces continue to strike port infrastructure and vessels used in the interests of Ukrainian military.
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