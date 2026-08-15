https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-military-warehouses-at-port-of-odessa--mod-1124583632.html
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Military Warehouses at Port of Odessa – MoD
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Military Warehouses at Port of Odessa – MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian forces have struck Ukrainian military supply warehouses at the port of Odessa (also known as Odesa), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-08-15T15:33+0000
2026-08-15T15:33+0000
2026-08-15T15:33+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
odessa
russia
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094404298_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_fda9c25cb8b8f45102270f45755d6af7.jpg
"During the day, strike drones hit warehouses containing military equipment intended for the Ukrainian armed forces at the port of Odessa," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry added that the Russian forces continue to strike port infrastructure and vessels used in the interests of Ukrainian military.
odessa
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/01/1094404298_169:0:1129:720_1920x0_80_0_0_b24c4ecae9c76afc32bb1133f0f9cff0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
odessa, russia, ukraine
Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Military Warehouses at Port of Odessa – MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian forces have struck Ukrainian military supply warehouses at the port of Odessa (also known as Odesa), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"During the day, strike drones hit warehouses containing military equipment intended for the Ukrainian armed forces at the port of Odessa," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry added that the Russian forces continue to strike port infrastructure and vessels used in the interests of Ukrainian military.