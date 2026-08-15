https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/russian-forces-hit-ukrainian-military-warehouses-at-port-of-odessa--mod-1124583632.html

Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Military Warehouses at Port of Odessa – MoD

Russian Forces Hit Ukrainian Military Warehouses at Port of Odessa – MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian forces have struck Ukrainian military supply warehouses at the port of Odessa (also known as Odesa), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2026-08-15T15:33+0000

2026-08-15T15:33+0000

2026-08-15T15:33+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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"During the day, strike drones hit warehouses containing military equipment intended for the Ukrainian armed forces at the port of Odessa," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry added that the Russian forces continue to strike port infrastructure and vessels used in the interests of Ukrainian military.

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