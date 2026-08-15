https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/trump-vows-to-declare-hormuz-strait-territory-of-us-pretty-soon-1124579533.html
Trump Vows to Declare Hormuz Strait Territory of US 'Pretty Soon'
Trump Vows to Declare Hormuz Strait Territory of US 'Pretty Soon'
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will declare the Strait of Hormuz a territory of the United States "pretty soon."
2026-08-15T04:09+0000
2026-08-15T04:09+0000
2026-08-15T04:09+0000
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"Pretty soon I will be declaring the Strait of Hormuz a territory of the US," Trump said during a speech in Garden City, New York.
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Trump Vows to Declare Hormuz Strait Territory of US 'Pretty Soon'
US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will declare the Strait of Hormuz a territory of the United States "pretty soon."
"Pretty soon I will be declaring the Strait of Hormuz a territory of the US," Trump said during a speech in Garden City, New York.