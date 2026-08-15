https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/trump-vows-to-declare-hormuz-strait-territory-of-us-pretty-soon-1124579533.html

Trump Vows to Declare Hormuz Strait Territory of US 'Pretty Soon'

Trump Vows to Declare Hormuz Strait Territory of US 'Pretty Soon'

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will declare the Strait of Hormuz a territory of the United States "pretty soon."

2026-08-15T04:09+0000

2026-08-15T04:09+0000

2026-08-15T04:09+0000

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"Pretty soon I will be declaring the Strait of Hormuz a territory of the US," Trump said during a speech in Garden City, New York.

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