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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/us-golden-dome-project-turns-space-into-battlefield-1124580855.html
US Golden Dome Project Turns Space Into Battlefield
US Golden Dome Project Turns Space Into Battlefield
Sputnik International
The next step after the US Golden Dome may be the deployment of American missiles and laser weapons beyond Earth, military expert Alexei Leonkov tells Sputnik.
2026-08-15T06:15+0000
2026-08-15T06:15+0000
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This refers to kinetic intercept systems similar to the ground-based Patriot and THAAD systems, as well as a laser under the Space Based Laser (SBL) program, in which an orbital space platform must use an 8-megawatt laser to burn everything that comes into the sights of optical sensors and systems, he explains.In 2025, US President Donald Trump said that his administration was launching the Golden Dome missile defense program worth $175 billion, aimed at delivering the highest level of protection for US airspace.Earlier, US Space Force General Michael Guetlein said that several American companies involved in creating the Golden Dome missile defense system had successfully completed the first key tests.Among the companies participating in the tests, SpaceX and Northrop Grumman were named. At the first stage, the contractors tested the transmission of information from sensors to intercept means and also demonstrated the operation of propulsion systems.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/us-to-spend-over-740bln-for-7800-space-interceptors-in-golden-dome-system-1124140167.html
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US Golden Dome Project Turns Space Into Battlefield

06:15 GMT 15.08.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May20, 2025, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May20, 2025, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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The next step after the US Golden Dome may be the deployment of American missiles and laser weapons beyond Earth, military expert Alexei Leonkov tells Sputnik.
This refers to kinetic intercept systems similar to the ground-based Patriot and THAAD systems, as well as a laser under the Space Based Laser (SBL) program, in which an orbital space platform must use an 8-megawatt laser to burn everything that comes into the sights of optical sensors and systems, he explains.
"The main requirement for this constellation was fast data transmission. If the Starlink constellation transmits around 200–300 megabits per second, and that is considered high-speed wireless communication, then the Starshield satellite constellation, which is currently deployed and which Trump calls the Golden Dome, operates at speeds up to about 15 gigabits per second," Leonkov says.
In 2025, US President Donald Trump said that his administration was launching the Golden Dome missile defense program worth $175 billion, aimed at delivering the highest level of protection for US airspace.
Earlier, US Space Force General Michael Guetlein said that several American companies involved in creating the Golden Dome missile defense system had successfully completed the first key tests.
Among the companies participating in the tests, SpaceX and Northrop Grumman were named. At the first stage, the contractors tested the transmission of information from sensors to intercept means and also demonstrated the operation of propulsion systems.
In its latest saber-rattling move, The Pentagon is ramping up efforts to build an space war headquarters, in order to protect US satellites from hypothetical attacks by Russia and China. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2026
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US to Spend Over $740Bln for 7,800 Space Interceptors in Golden Dome System
18 May, 09:05 GMT
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