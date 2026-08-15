https://sputnikglobe.com/20260815/us-golden-dome-project-turns-space-into-battlefield-1124580855.html

US Golden Dome Project Turns Space Into Battlefield

US Golden Dome Project Turns Space Into Battlefield

Sputnik International

The next step after the US Golden Dome may be the deployment of American missiles and laser weapons beyond Earth, military expert Alexei Leonkov tells Sputnik.

2026-08-15T06:15+0000

2026-08-15T06:15+0000

2026-08-15T06:15+0000

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alexei leonkov

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This refers to kinetic intercept systems similar to the ground-based Patriot and THAAD systems, as well as a laser under the Space Based Laser (SBL) program, in which an orbital space platform must use an 8-megawatt laser to burn everything that comes into the sights of optical sensors and systems, he explains.In 2025, US President Donald Trump said that his administration was launching the Golden Dome missile defense program worth $175 billion, aimed at delivering the highest level of protection for US airspace.Earlier, US Space Force General Michael Guetlein said that several American companies involved in creating the Golden Dome missile defense system had successfully completed the first key tests.Among the companies participating in the tests, SpaceX and Northrop Grumman were named. At the first stage, the contractors tested the transmission of information from sensors to intercept means and also demonstrated the operation of propulsion systems.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/us-to-spend-over-740bln-for-7800-space-interceptors-in-golden-dome-system-1124140167.html

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military & intelligence, science & tech, alexei leonkov, donald trump, earth, space