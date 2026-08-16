https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/centcom-map-shows-gaza-and-west-bank-as-part-of-israel-1124584931.html
CENTCOM Map Shows Gaza and West Bank as Part of Israel
CENTCOM Map Shows Gaza and West Bank as Part of Israel
Sputnik International
US Central Command appears to have failed geography again, posting a map of the Middle East in which the Gaza Strip and the West Bank are shown as Israeli territory.
2026-08-16T04:56+0000
2026-08-16T04:56+0000
2026-08-16T04:56+0000
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The map accompanied a post on X about the CENTCOM commander’s 10-day trip to a region torn by the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.In the image, the Palestinian enclave and the West Bank are not separated from Israel by the border lines used elsewhere on the map.The omission is striking, as Gaza and the West Bank remain central to the Palestinian question and the wider regional crisis.Israel continues its war on Gaza and Lebanon with full US support.
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israel, west bank, middle east, us central command (centcom), us, us hegemony, genocide, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian crisis, gaza strip, israel-gaza conflict, gaza blockade, gaza violence
israel, west bank, middle east, us central command (centcom), us, us hegemony, genocide, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian crisis, gaza strip, israel-gaza conflict, gaza blockade, gaza violence
CENTCOM Map Shows Gaza and West Bank as Part of Israel
US Central Command appears to have failed geography again, posting a map of the Middle East in which the Gaza Strip and the West Bank are shown as Israeli territory.
The map accompanied a post on X about the CENTCOM commander’s 10-day trip to a region torn by the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.
In the image, the Palestinian enclave and the West Bank are not separated from Israel by the border lines used elsewhere on the map.
The omission is striking, as Gaza and the West Bank remain central to the Palestinian question and the wider regional crisis.
Israel continues its war on Gaza and Lebanon with full US support.