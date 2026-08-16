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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/iran-demands-compensation-end-to-us-blockade-before-hormuz-reopens--mfa-spox-1124584478.html
Iran Demands Compensation, End to US Blockade Before Hormuz Reopens — MFA Spox
Iran Demands Compensation, End to US Blockade Before Hormuz Reopens — MFA Spox
Sputnik International
Restoring full security and normal commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz depends on the US ending its naval blockade, unlawful actions, interference and threats, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said, Press TV reported.
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Baghaei said the current insecurity in the strait is the direct result of illegal and aggressive actions by the US and Israel, including the use of the waterway and its southern shores as a platform for attacks against Iran.He stressed that Iran, as a coastal state of the strait, has the right under international law to take necessary measures to protect its national interests and security.Baghaei also said Iran and Oman have made progress in talks on a safe shipping route despite US obstruction.The Iran-Oman arrangement is an independent understanding between the two coastal states aimed at ensuring safe passage through Hormuz while preserving the sovereignty of both countries.
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Iran Demands Compensation, End to US Blockade Before Hormuz Reopens — MFA Spox

04:48 GMT 16.08.2026
© Photo : Foad Ashtari / Mehr News Agency / CC BY 4.0 / Press Conference of Esmail Baghaei 27 (Mehr, 15 April 2026)The press conference of Esmail Baghaei, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was held this afternoon, April 15, 2026, in the presence of members of the media
The press conference of Esmail Baghaei, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was held this afternoon, April 15, 2026, in the presence of members of the media - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2026
© Photo : Foad Ashtari / Mehr News Agency / CC BY 4.0 / Press Conference of Esmail Baghaei 27 (Mehr, 15 April 2026)
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Restoring full security and normal commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz depends on the US ending its naval blockade, unlawful actions, interference and threats, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said, Press TV reported.
Baghaei said the current insecurity in the strait is the direct result of illegal and aggressive actions by the US and Israel, including the use of the waterway and its southern shores as a platform for attacks against Iran.
“The process of fully restoring security in the Strait of Hormuz and the normal passage of commercial vessels depends on the cessation of unlawful actions, interference, threats, and the naval blockade imposed by the United States, as well as compensation for the violations of commitments that have occurred over the past two months,” Baghaei said.
He stressed that Iran, as a coastal state of the strait, has the right under international law to take necessary measures to protect its national interests and security.

Baghaei also said Iran and Oman have made progress in talks on a safe shipping route despite US obstruction.
“Despite US obstruction, these [Tehran-Muscat] talks have made positive and forward-looking progress over the past three weeks, and an agreement has been reached on a shipping route map,” he said.
The Iran-Oman arrangement is an independent understanding between the two coastal states aimed at ensuring safe passage through Hormuz while preserving the sovereignty of both countries.
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