https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/iran-demands-compensation-end-to-us-blockade-before-hormuz-reopens--mfa-spox-1124584478.html

Iran Demands Compensation, End to US Blockade Before Hormuz Reopens — MFA Spox

Iran Demands Compensation, End to US Blockade Before Hormuz Reopens — MFA Spox

Sputnik International

Restoring full security and normal commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz depends on the US ending its naval blockade, unlawful actions, interference and threats, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said, Press TV reported.

2026-08-16T04:48+0000

2026-08-16T04:48+0000

2026-08-16T04:48+0000

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Baghaei said the current insecurity in the strait is the direct result of illegal and aggressive actions by the US and Israel, including the use of the waterway and its southern shores as a platform for attacks against Iran.He stressed that Iran, as a coastal state of the strait, has the right under international law to take necessary measures to protect its national interests and security.Baghaei also said Iran and Oman have made progress in talks on a safe shipping route despite US obstruction.The Iran-Oman arrangement is an independent understanding between the two coastal states aimed at ensuring safe passage through Hormuz while preserving the sovereignty of both countries.

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