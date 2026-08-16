https://sputnikglobe.com/20260816/kim-jong-un-thanks-putin-for-liberation-day-greetings-1124584801.html

Kim Jong-un Thanks Putin for Liberation Day Greetings

Kim Jong-un Thanks Putin for Liberation Day Greetings

Sputnik International

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a reply message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, thanking him for his greetings on the 81st anniversary of Korea’s liberation, KCNA reported.

2026-08-16T04:52+0000

2026-08-16T04:52+0000

2026-08-16T04:52+0000

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Kim said Korea’s liberation ended decades of Japanese colonial rule and restored the country’s independence and sovereignty.He stressed that the history of Korea’s national liberation is linked to the feats of Red Army soldiers who fought against the common enemy.He also expressed firm belief that the “fraternal army and people of Russia” will defend the country’s sovereignty, security interests and territorial integrity under Putin’s leadership.

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