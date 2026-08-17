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Belarus, Iran Working on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty
Belarus, Iran Working on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty
Sputnik International
Belarus and Iran are developing a treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership and a roadmap for the development of comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, the chairman of the Belarusian parliament's lower house, Igor Sergeyenko, said on Monday.
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During a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Minsk Alireza Sanei, Sergeyenko said that lawmakers were actively participating in drafting a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement and a cooperation roadmap, he expressed confidence that parliamentary ties would continue to strengthen bilateral relations based on trust and mutual support, Belta reported. Trade between the two countries grew by 3% in 2025, Rachkov said. He added that Iran was interested in Belarusian technologies and that work was continuing on industrial cooperation, particularly the establishment of production facilities for heavy dump trucks, cargo vehicles and grain harvesters. Cooperation in the field of food security was also developing, the lawmaker said.
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Belarus, Iran Working on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarus and Iran are developing a treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership and a roadmap for the development of comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, the chairman of the Belarusian parliament's lower house, Igor Sergeyenko, said on Monday.
During a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Minsk Alireza Sanei, Sergeyenko said that lawmakers were actively participating in drafting a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement and a cooperation roadmap, he expressed confidence that parliamentary ties would continue to strengthen bilateral relations based on trust and mutual support, Belta reported.
"We have a good history of bilateral cooperation, which is defined by the leaders of our states. Cooperation between our countries is growing across all areas: politics, trade and economy, and humanitarian matters. We devote a great deal of attention to interaction in international organizations," chairman of the House of Representatives' commission on international affairs, Sergei Rachkov, was quoted as saying by the Belta news agency.
Trade between the two countries grew by 3% in 2025, Rachkov said.
He added that Iran was interested in Belarusian technologies and that work was continuing on industrial cooperation, particularly the establishment of production facilities for heavy dump trucks, cargo vehicles and grain harvesters. Cooperation
in the field of food security was also developing, the lawmaker said.
6 October 2023, 05:12 GMT