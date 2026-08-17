https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/belarus-iran-working-on-comprehensive-strategic-partnership-treaty-1124593152.html

Belarus, Iran Working on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty

Belarus, Iran Working on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty

Sputnik International

Belarus and Iran are developing a treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership and a roadmap for the development of comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, the chairman of the Belarusian parliament's lower house, Igor Sergeyenko, said on Monday.

2026-08-17T13:05+0000

2026-08-17T13:05+0000

2026-08-17T13:05+0000

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During a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Minsk Alireza Sanei, Sergeyenko said that lawmakers were actively participating in drafting a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement and a cooperation roadmap, he expressed confidence that parliamentary ties would continue to strengthen bilateral relations based on trust and mutual support, Belta reported. Trade between the two countries grew by 3% in 2025, Rachkov said. He added that Iran was interested in Belarusian technologies and that work was continuing on industrial cooperation, particularly the establishment of production facilities for heavy dump trucks, cargo vehicles and grain harvesters. Cooperation in the field of food security was also developing, the lawmaker said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/belarus-iran-discuss-bilateral-cooperation-within-brics-sco-1113973665.html

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