Iran Announces $30,000 Bounty for Killing or Capturing Aggressor US Troops
© AP PhotoIran’s Army Commander-in-Chief Major General Amir Hatami
© AP Photo
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Iran’s Army Commander-in-Chief Major General Amir Hatami announced a $30,000 reward for anyone who kills or captures an aggressor US soldier and hands them over to authorities, Press TV reported.
Hatami said Iranian women who carry out such an operation will receive double the reward.
He added that the weapon used in the operation will be purchased by the Army at twice its market value and permanently displayed in a dedicated museum.
Since the US and Israel launched the war against Iran on February 28, 18 US troops have died — all of them outside of Iranian territory, American media reported.
Hatami declared that the era of American military presence in the Persian Gulf is “permanently over,” stressing that Iran faces no limitations in defending its sovereignty.
He added that the weapon used in the operation will be purchased by the Army at twice its market value and permanently displayed in a dedicated museum.
Since the US and Israel launched the war against Iran on February 28, 18 US troops have died — all of them outside of Iranian territory, American media reported.
Hatami declared that the era of American military presence in the Persian Gulf is “permanently over,” stressing that Iran faces no limitations in defending its sovereignty.