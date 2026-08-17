https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/iran-announces-30000-bounty-for-killing-or-capturing-aggressor-us-troops-1124587980.html

Iran Announces $30,000 Bounty for Killing or Capturing Aggressor US Troops

Iran Announces $30,000 Bounty for Killing or Capturing Aggressor US Troops

Sputnik International

Iran’s Army Commander-in-Chief Major General Amir Hatami announced a $30,000 reward for anyone who kills or captures an aggressor US soldier and hands them over to authorities, Press TV reported.

2026-08-17T04:13+0000

2026-08-17T04:13+0000

2026-08-17T04:13+0000

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Hatami said Iranian women who carry out such an operation will receive double the reward.He added that the weapon used in the operation will be purchased by the Army at twice its market value and permanently displayed in a dedicated museum.Since the US and Israel launched the war against Iran on February 28, 18 US troops have died — all of them outside of Iranian territory, American media reported.Hatami declared that the era of American military presence in the Persian Gulf is “permanently over,” stressing that Iran faces no limitations in defending its sovereignty.

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amir hatami, war, war of aggression, aggression, act of aggression, us, iran, us-iran relations