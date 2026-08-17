https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/trump-orders-reduction-of-us-south-korea-military-drills-1124588513.html
Trump Orders Reduction of US-South Korea Military Drills
Trump Orders Reduction of US-South Korea Military Drills
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said he is “not happy” that the United States agreed to joint military exercises with South Korea, calling them costly and hostile toward North Korea.
2026-08-17T04:27+0000
2026-08-17T04:27+0000
2026-08-17T04:27+0000
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“These exercises are not only costly... but send a signal that is totally inappropriate and hostile,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. Trump cited his “very good relationship with Kim Jong-un” and said North Korea has been “unthreatening and respectful” while he has been president.Trump also slammed South Korea for refusing to participate in the US-Israeli war against Iran.
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Trump Orders Reduction of US-South Korea Military Drills
US President Donald Trump said he is “not happy” that the United States agreed to joint military exercises with South Korea, calling them costly and hostile toward North Korea.
“These exercises are not only costly... but send a signal that is totally inappropriate and hostile,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Trump cited his “very good relationship with Kim Jong-un” and said North Korea has been “unthreatening and respectful” while he has been president.
“Therefore, and based on the fact that it is too late to cancel, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to substantially reduce the Joint Military Exercises!” Trump added.
Trump also slammed South Korea for refusing to participate in the US-Israeli war against Iran.