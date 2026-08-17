https://sputnikglobe.com/20260817/trump-orders-reduction-of-us-south-korea-military-drills-1124588513.html

Trump Orders Reduction of US-South Korea Military Drills

Trump Orders Reduction of US-South Korea Military Drills

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said he is “not happy” that the United States agreed to joint military exercises with South Korea, calling them costly and hostile toward North Korea.

2026-08-17T04:27+0000

2026-08-17T04:27+0000

2026-08-17T04:27+0000

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“These exercises are not only costly... but send a signal that is totally inappropriate and hostile,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. Trump cited his “very good relationship with Kim Jong-un” and said North Korea has been “unthreatening and respectful” while he has been president.Trump also slammed South Korea for refusing to participate in the US-Israeli war against Iran.

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