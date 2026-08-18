https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/erdogan-urges-trump-to-continue-iran-negotiations-1124594461.html
Erdogan Urges Trump to Continue Iran Negotiations
Erdogan Urges Trump to Continue Iran Negotiations
Sputnik International
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on US President Donald Trump to continue diplomatic engagement with Iran, stressing the need for maximum use of diplomacy to reduce tensions between Washington and Tehran, according to a statement from the Turkish presidential administration.
2026-08-18T03:41+0000
2026-08-18T03:41+0000
2026-08-18T04:55+0000
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The two leaders held a phone conversation during which they discussed bilateral relations, regional developments, and the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran.Erdogan emphasized the importance of maintaining the diplomatic channel, expressing hope that negotiations would continue. Turkiye, he said, is ready to support efforts to achieve peace, the statement added.Erdogan has previously described Israel as the "principal instigator" of the Iran war, accusing Tel Aviv of pushing Washington into the conflict.
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Erdogan Urges Trump to Continue Iran Negotiations
03:41 GMT 18.08.2026 (Updated: 04:55 GMT 18.08.2026)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on US President Donald Trump to continue diplomatic engagement with Iran, stressing the need for maximum use of diplomacy to reduce tensions between Washington and Tehran, according to a statement from the Turkish presidential administration.
The two leaders held a phone conversation during which they discussed bilateral relations, regional developments, and the ongoing conflict between the US and Iran.
Erdogan emphasized the importance of maintaining the diplomatic channel, expressing hope that negotiations would continue. Turkiye, he said, is ready to support efforts to achieve peace, the statement added.
Erdogan has previously described Israel as the "principal instigator" of the Iran war, accusing Tel Aviv of pushing Washington into the conflict.