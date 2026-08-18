https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/iran-not-showing-any-interest-in-deal-that-makes-sense-for-us--kushner-1124594356.html

Iran 'Not Showing Any Interest' in Deal That 'Makes Sense for Us' — Kushner

Iran 'Not Showing Any Interest' in Deal That 'Makes Sense for Us' — Kushner

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump's special envoy and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has stated that Iran is showing no interest in a nuclear deal that would meet Washington's demands, even as he described the talks as "more robust than ever".

2026-08-18T03:12+0000

2026-08-18T03:12+0000

2026-08-18T04:52+0000

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In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Kushner said that while the Trump administration remains open to an agreement, Tehran has not demonstrated a willingness to accept the conditions necessary for a deal."If Iran is willing to finish the deal they've been discussing with us to give up their ability to create nuclear weapons, then obviously he [Trump] is willing to make a deal. But right now, they are not showing any interest in doing something that makes sense for us," Kushner told Fox News.In recent weeks, Washington and Tehran, with the help of Middle East mediators, have been attempting to agree on the terms of a new deal to end the conflict. Trump said on August 9 that Washington was negotiating with Tehran at a half-hearted pace, while Iran's economic situation allegedly had worsened.

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