https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/iran-not-showing-any-interest-in-deal-that-makes-sense-for-us--kushner-1124594356.html
Iran 'Not Showing Any Interest' in Deal That 'Makes Sense for Us' — Kushner
Iran 'Not Showing Any Interest' in Deal That 'Makes Sense for Us' — Kushner
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump's special envoy and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has stated that Iran is showing no interest in a nuclear deal that would meet Washington's demands, even as he described the talks as "more robust than ever".
2026-08-18T03:12+0000
2026-08-18T03:12+0000
2026-08-18T04:52+0000
us-israel war on iran
jared kushner
donald trump
iran
us-iran relations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091509397_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_d072709f07a6c42e2e3f048933790047.jpg
In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Kushner said that while the Trump administration remains open to an agreement, Tehran has not demonstrated a willingness to accept the conditions necessary for a deal."If Iran is willing to finish the deal they've been discussing with us to give up their ability to create nuclear weapons, then obviously he [Trump] is willing to make a deal. But right now, they are not showing any interest in doing something that makes sense for us," Kushner told Fox News.In recent weeks, Washington and Tehran, with the help of Middle East mediators, have been attempting to agree on the terms of a new deal to end the conflict. Trump said on August 9 that Washington was negotiating with Tehran at a half-hearted pace, while Iran's economic situation allegedly had worsened.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091509397_242:0:2746:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_ed6ee5cf76b16bb5c32bfddb8c5867fa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
jared kushner, donald trump, iran, us-iran relations
jared kushner, donald trump, iran, us-iran relations
Iran 'Not Showing Any Interest' in Deal That 'Makes Sense for Us' — Kushner
03:12 GMT 18.08.2026 (Updated: 04:52 GMT 18.08.2026)
US President Donald Trump's special envoy and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has stated that Iran is showing no interest in a nuclear deal that would meet Washington's demands, even as he described the talks as "more robust than ever".
In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Kushner said that while the Trump administration remains open to an agreement, Tehran has not demonstrated a willingness to accept the conditions necessary for a deal.
"If Iran is willing to finish the deal they've been discussing with us to give up their ability to create nuclear weapons, then obviously he [Trump] is willing to make a deal. But right now, they are not showing any interest in doing something that makes sense for us," Kushner told Fox News.
In recent weeks, Washington and Tehran, with the help of Middle East mediators, have been attempting to agree on the terms of a new deal to end the conflict. Trump said on August 9 that Washington was negotiating with Tehran at a half-hearted pace, while Iran's economic situation allegedly had worsened.