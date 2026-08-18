International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 22.03.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/iran-not-showing-any-interest-in-deal-that-makes-sense-for-us--kushner-1124594356.html
Iran 'Not Showing Any Interest' in Deal That 'Makes Sense for Us' — Kushner
Iran 'Not Showing Any Interest' in Deal That 'Makes Sense for Us' — Kushner
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump's special envoy and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has stated that Iran is showing no interest in a nuclear deal that would meet Washington's demands, even as he described the talks as "more robust than ever".
2026-08-18T03:12+0000
2026-08-18T04:52+0000
us-israel war on iran
jared kushner
donald trump
iran
us-iran relations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091509397_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_d072709f07a6c42e2e3f048933790047.jpg
In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Kushner said that while the Trump administration remains open to an agreement, Tehran has not demonstrated a willingness to accept the conditions necessary for a deal."If Iran is willing to finish the deal they've been discussing with us to give up their ability to create nuclear weapons, then obviously he [Trump] is willing to make a deal. But right now, they are not showing any interest in doing something that makes sense for us," Kushner told Fox News.In recent weeks, Washington and Tehran, with the help of Middle East mediators, have been attempting to agree on the terms of a new deal to end the conflict. Trump said on August 9 that Washington was negotiating with Tehran at a half-hearted pace, while Iran's economic situation allegedly had worsened.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/0e/1091509397_242:0:2746:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_ed6ee5cf76b16bb5c32bfddb8c5867fa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
jared kushner, donald trump, iran, us-iran relations
jared kushner, donald trump, iran, us-iran relations

Iran 'Not Showing Any Interest' in Deal That 'Makes Sense for Us' — Kushner

03:12 GMT 18.08.2026 (Updated: 04:52 GMT 18.08.2026)
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonFILE - Jared Kushner does a television interview at the White House on Oct. 26, 2020, in Washington. Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump and one of his top advisers during his administration, has a book deal. Broadside Books, a conservative imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Kushner’s book will come out in early 2022
FILE - Jared Kushner does a television interview at the White House on Oct. 26, 2020, in Washington. Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump and one of his top advisers during his administration, has a book deal. Broadside Books, a conservative imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Kushner’s book will come out in early 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
US President Donald Trump's special envoy and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has stated that Iran is showing no interest in a nuclear deal that would meet Washington's demands, even as he described the talks as "more robust than ever".
In an interview with Fox News on Monday, Kushner said that while the Trump administration remains open to an agreement, Tehran has not demonstrated a willingness to accept the conditions necessary for a deal.
"If Iran is willing to finish the deal they've been discussing with us to give up their ability to create nuclear weapons, then obviously he [Trump] is willing to make a deal. But right now, they are not showing any interest in doing something that makes sense for us," Kushner told Fox News.
In recent weeks, Washington and Tehran, with the help of Middle East mediators, have been attempting to agree on the terms of a new deal to end the conflict. Trump said on August 9 that Washington was negotiating with Tehran at a half-hearted pace, while Iran's economic situation allegedly had worsened.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала