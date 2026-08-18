https://sputnikglobe.com/20260818/iraq-syria-pipeline-bypassing-hormuz-will-take-years-billions-to-rebuild-1124594208.html

Iraq-Syria Pipeline Bypassing Hormuz Will Take Years, Billions to Rebuild

Iraq-Syria Pipeline Bypassing Hormuz Will Take Years, Billions to Rebuild

Sputnik International

Iraq is planning a massive new crude pipeline linking its southern and northern fields to Syria's Mediterranean port of Banias — a project designed to render the Strait of Hormuz "irrelevant" for its oil exports, according to US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

2026-08-18T03:59+0000

2026-08-18T03:59+0000

2026-08-18T04:49+0000

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The ambitious plan comes as the Iran war has largely shut the strategic waterway, through which roughly a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas once flowed. Bessent claimed last week that "more than 50% or 70%" of those exports would instead be routed via underground pipelines.In reality, the project will cost at least $15 billion and take four years to build, Reuters reported, citing two sources directly involved in the project.The new project will require entirely new infrastructure — not a rehabilitation of the old pipeline. Intact sections of the existing Kirkuk-Banias route are not compatible with newly developed specifications and would be unusable, one source said.

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middle east, iraq, syria, us treasury, kirkuk, oil trade, oil pipeline