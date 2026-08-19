https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/blowback-natos-proxy-war-turned-russia-into-an-air-defense-superpower-1124605028.html

Blowback: NATO’s Proxy War Turned Russia Into An Air Defense Superpower

Blowback: NATO’s Proxy War Turned Russia Into An Air Defense Superpower

Sputnik International

From heavy Bayraktar drones and small, cheap FPV UAVs to ballistic, cruise and MLRS threats, NATO’s incremental delivery of ever-deadlier and more complex strike means to Ukraine was supposed to break Russia. Instead, it forged objectively the best air defense system in the world, Bureau of Military-Political Analysis head Alexander Mikhailov says.

2026-08-19T16:42+0000

2026-08-19T16:42+0000

2026-08-19T16:42+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

alexander mikhailov

russia

ukraine

neptune

nato

bayraktar

air defense systems (manpads)

multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs)

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Russia’s battle-tested, multi-layered approach consists of:“It’s an objective reality” that today “the work of Russian air defense crews and our equipment are truly the best in the world,” Mikhailov says.“In the next ten years, Russia will need to develop laser weapons, electromagnetic systems, and new kinetic interception systems,” and continue to improve camouflage and soft-intercept capabilities like netting, the observer summed up.

russia

ukraine

neptune

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military & intelligence, alexander mikhailov, russia, ukraine, neptune, nato, bayraktar, air defense systems (manpads), multiple-launch rocket systems (mlrs), видео