https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/japan-wants-to-develop-hypersonic-missiles-unmanned-submarines-attack-drones---reports-1124601227.html
Japan Wants to Develop Hypersonic Missiles, Unmanned Submarines, Attack Drones - Reports
Japan Wants to Develop Hypersonic Missiles, Unmanned Submarines, Attack Drones - Reports
Sputnik International
The Japanese Defense Ministry plans to begin developing submarine-launched hypersonic missiles, low-cost attack drones, and explore the possibility of equipping submarines with long-range missile launchers, the Kyodo News Agency reported.
2026-08-19T03:57+0000
2026-08-19T03:57+0000
2026-08-19T04:51+0000
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The agency disclosed the Japanese Defense Ministry's plans in its draft budget for the new 2027 fiscal year (April 1, 2027 – March 31, 2028). Submarine-launched hypersonic missiles are expected to become one of the means for retaliatory strikes, involving attacks on enemy bases, as they must have a high probability of evading enemy strikes. The use of civilian components in attack drones will make them inexpensive and allow for rapid, large-scale production. These UAVs will have long-range flight capabilities. The possibility of equipping unmanned submarines with the ability to launch long-range missiles will also be explored. All of these areas are listed in the draft defense budget as "item-specific requirements," without specifying amounts. Based on current defense equipment plans, the requested amount will be approximately $55.8 billion. However, given that the "item-specific requirements" include over 150 projects, the entire defense budget will likely be approximately $62.7 billion.
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japan, defense ministry, military & intelligence
japan, defense ministry, military & intelligence
Japan Wants to Develop Hypersonic Missiles, Unmanned Submarines, Attack Drones - Reports
03:57 GMT 19.08.2026 (Updated: 04:51 GMT 19.08.2026)
The Japanese Defense Ministry plans to begin developing submarine-launched hypersonic missiles, low-cost attack drones, and explore the possibility of equipping submarines with long-range missile launchers, the Kyodo News Agency reported.
The agency disclosed the Japanese Defense Ministry's plans in its draft budget for the new 2027 fiscal year (April 1, 2027 – March 31, 2028).
Submarine-launched hypersonic missiles are expected to become one of the means for retaliatory strikes, involving attacks on enemy bases, as they must have a high probability of evading enemy strikes.
The use of civilian components in attack drones will make them inexpensive and allow for rapid, large-scale production. These UAVs will have long-range flight capabilities.
The possibility of equipping unmanned submarines with the ability to launch long-range missiles will also be explored.
All of these areas are listed in the draft defense budget as "item-specific requirements," without specifying amounts.
Based on current defense equipment plans, the requested amount will be approximately $55.8 billion. However, given that the "item-specific requirements" include over 150 projects, the entire defense budget will likely be approximately $62.7 billion.