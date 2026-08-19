https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/japan-wants-to-develop-hypersonic-missiles-unmanned-submarines-attack-drones---reports-1124601227.html

Japan Wants to Develop Hypersonic Missiles, Unmanned Submarines, Attack Drones - Reports

Japan Wants to Develop Hypersonic Missiles, Unmanned Submarines, Attack Drones - Reports

Sputnik International

The Japanese Defense Ministry plans to begin developing submarine-launched hypersonic missiles, low-cost attack drones, and explore the possibility of equipping submarines with long-range missile launchers, the Kyodo News Agency reported.

2026-08-19T03:57+0000

2026-08-19T03:57+0000

2026-08-19T04:51+0000

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The agency disclosed the Japanese Defense Ministry's plans in its draft budget for the new 2027 fiscal year (April 1, 2027 – March 31, 2028). Submarine-launched hypersonic missiles are expected to become one of the means for retaliatory strikes, involving attacks on enemy bases, as they must have a high probability of evading enemy strikes. The use of civilian components in attack drones will make them inexpensive and allow for rapid, large-scale production. These UAVs will have long-range flight capabilities. The possibility of equipping unmanned submarines with the ability to launch long-range missiles will also be explored. All of these areas are listed in the draft defense budget as "item-specific requirements," without specifying amounts. Based on current defense equipment plans, the requested amount will be approximately $55.8 billion. However, given that the "item-specific requirements" include over 150 projects, the entire defense budget will likely be approximately $62.7 billion.

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