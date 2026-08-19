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Trump Announces US-Canada Trade Deal in Coming Days
Trump Announces US-Canada Trade Deal in Coming Days
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would not impose 50 percent import tariffs on Canada for now, and that a trade deal was expected in the coming days.
2026-08-19T03:45+0000
2026-08-19T04:45+0000
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"I have paused the 50% Tariffs against Canada, that were scheduled to kick in tomorrow morning for a three day period, based on the fact that Canada and the U.S.A., subject to the finalization of documents, have a DEAL!" Trump said on Truth Social. Trump added that the Keystone XL Pipeline project, which had been canceled under his predecessor, Joe Biden, could be resumed.
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Trump Announces US-Canada Trade Deal in Coming Days

03:45 GMT 19.08.2026 (Updated: 04:45 GMT 19.08.2026)
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinCanada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a group photo at the G7 Summit, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Canada
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a group photo at the G7 Summit, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Canada - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
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US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would not impose 50 percent import tariffs on Canada for now, and that a trade deal was expected in the coming days.
"I have paused the 50% Tariffs against Canada, that were scheduled to kick in tomorrow morning for a three day period, based on the fact that Canada and the U.S.A., subject to the finalization of documents, have a DEAL!" Trump said on Truth Social.
Trump added that the Keystone XL Pipeline project, which had been canceled under his predecessor, Joe Biden, could be resumed.
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