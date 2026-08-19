https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/trump-announces-us-canada-trade-deal-in-coming-days-1124601002.html

Trump Announces US-Canada Trade Deal in Coming Days

Trump Announces US-Canada Trade Deal in Coming Days

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would not impose 50 percent import tariffs on Canada for now, and that a trade deal was expected in the coming days.

2026-08-19T03:45+0000

2026-08-19T03:45+0000

2026-08-19T04:45+0000

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"I have paused the 50% Tariffs against Canada, that were scheduled to kick in tomorrow morning for a three day period, based on the fact that Canada and the U.S.A., subject to the finalization of documents, have a DEAL!" Trump said on Truth Social. Trump added that the Keystone XL Pipeline project, which had been canceled under his predecessor, Joe Biden, could be resumed.

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