Putin Lauds Nuclear Energy as Cornerstone of Russian Achievement
12:26 GMT 20.08.2026 (Updated: 12:36 GMT 20.08.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev/
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Today, nuclear energy is a source of pride for Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
Putin convened a meeting on the development of nuclear energy. On Thursday, the Russian nuclear industry marks the 81st anniversary of its founding.
"Today, nuclear energy - with its powerful concentration of science, technology, advanced materials, industrial and construction solutions, and unique professionals - is, without exaggeration, a source of pride for our country," Putin said during the meeting.
Other Key Statements
Russia upholds traditionally high standards of safety and reliability at its nuclear power plants
Russia plans to bring about 30 GW of nuclear generating capacity online, including small modular nuclear power plants
Russia is a global leader in the nuclear power plant construction market
Russia needs to strengthen its technological leadership in the nuclear sector, as competition is fierce
Russia is the leader in global nuclear power plant construction – Putin— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) August 20, 2026
Other statements by Putin at the meeting on nuclear energy development:
🔸 Russia is the only country the world that possesses expertise across the entire nuclear energy chain.
🔸 Russia adheres to… pic.twitter.com/SZdsaNMd4h