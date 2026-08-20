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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/putin-lauds-nuclear-energy-as-cornerstone-of-russian-achievement-1124608551.html
Putin Lauds Nuclear Energy as Cornerstone of Russian Achievement
Putin Lauds Nuclear Energy as Cornerstone of Russian Achievement
Sputnik International
Today, nuclear energy is a source of pride for Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
2026-08-20T12:26+0000
2026-08-20T12:36+0000
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Putin convened a meeting on the development of nuclear energy. On Thursday, the Russian nuclear industry marks the 81st anniversary of its founding.Other Key Statements
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/putin-lauds-nuclear-energy-as-cornerstone-of-russian-achievement-1124608551.html
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Putin Lauds Nuclear Energy as Cornerstone of Russian Achievement

12:26 GMT 20.08.2026 (Updated: 12:36 GMT 20.08.2026)
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2026
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Today, nuclear energy is a source of pride for Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
Putin convened a meeting on the development of nuclear energy. On Thursday, the Russian nuclear industry marks the 81st anniversary of its founding.

"Today, nuclear energy - with its powerful concentration of science, technology, advanced materials, industrial and construction solutions, and unique professionals - is, without exaggeration, a source of pride for our country," Putin said during the meeting.

Other Key Statements

Russia upholds traditionally high standards of safety and reliability at its nuclear power plants
Russia plans to bring about 30 GW of nuclear generating capacity online, including small modular nuclear power plants
Russia is a global leader in the nuclear power plant construction market
Russia needs to strengthen its technological leadership in the nuclear sector, as competition is fierce
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.08.2026
Russia
Putin Lauds Nuclear Energy as Cornerstone of Russian Achievement
12:26 GMT
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