https://sputnikglobe.com/20260820/trump-announces-most-crushing-economic-operation-in-history-against-iran-1124606406.html

Trump Announces 'Most Crushing Economic Operation' in History Against Iran

Trump Announces 'Most Crushing Economic Operation' in History Against Iran

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump has announced the start of the "most crushing economic operation" in history against Iran over the latter's alleged refusal to reach a deal with the United States.

2026-08-20T03:18+0000

2026-08-20T03:18+0000

2026-08-20T04:48+0000

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"No one has given the Islamic Republic of Iran a greater opportunity to make a Deal than me. TRAGICALLY, for them, they have failed to take it. Therefore, today, I am announcing the MOST CRUSHING ECONOMIC OPERATION EVER TAKEN AGAINST ANY COUNTRY!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.On Tuesday, Trump said that Washington was not holding and did not plan to hold any talks with Tehran.Overnight into June 18, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum to end the conflict that began on February 28. However, on July 8, Trump announced that the ceasefire was no longer in effect, and US forces have since carried out several series of strikes on Iran. The US Central Command claimed the strikes were in response to Iranian actions against commercial vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces responded with strikes on US bases in the Middle East.On July 12, Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz until the end of US interference in the region, following another wave of exchanges of strikes between the parties to the conflict. The next day, Trump said the United States would become a "guardian" of the Strait of Hormuz. He also reinstated the US blockade of Iranian ports.

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