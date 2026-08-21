https://sputnikglobe.com/20260821/eu-refuses-to-provide-ukraine-with-257mln-for-farmers-over-port-blockade--reports-1124610343.html
EU Refuses to Provide Ukraine With $257Mln for Farmers Over Port Blockade – Reports
EU Refuses to Provide Ukraine With $257Mln for Farmers Over Port Blockade – Reports
Sputnik International
The European Union refused to provide an additional 220 million euros ($257 million) to Ukrainian farmers due to the port blockade, Ukrainian newspaper European Pravda reported on Thursday, citing European Commission spokesperson Markus Lammert.
2026-08-21T03:34+0000
2026-08-21T03:34+0000
2026-08-21T04:35+0000
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On July 23, Ukrainian Agrarian Policy Minister Taras Vysotskyi said vessels had stopped entering Ukrainian ports due to a decision by shipowners. In early August, the Association of Freight Forwarders reported a transport collapse on the Polish border due to the port blockade, with nearly 6,500 trucks waiting in line to enter Poland and waiting times reaching up to seven days. The European Commission already supports lending programs through intermediaries for Ukrainian banks, which in turn provide loans to entrepreneurs and especially farmers, the report said. In early August, the Ukrainian Agriculture Ministry asked the EC to consider the possibility of allocating 220 million euros in non-repayable support to compensate interest on loans for Ukrainian small and medium-sized agricultural producers, the publication reported. Ukrainian agricultural exports in 2026-2027 could halve due to logistical problems in the country's ports, the Ukrainian Agriculture Ministry said in early August.
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ukraine, european union (eu), european commission, agriculture
EU Refuses to Provide Ukraine With $257Mln for Farmers Over Port Blockade – Reports
03:34 GMT 21.08.2026 (Updated: 04:35 GMT 21.08.2026)
The European Union refused to provide an additional 220 million euros ($257 million) to Ukrainian farmers due to the port blockade, Ukrainian newspaper European Pravda reported on Thursday, citing European Commission spokesperson Markus Lammert.
On July 23, Ukrainian Agrarian Policy Minister Taras Vysotskyi said vessels had stopped entering Ukrainian ports due to a decision by shipowners. In early August, the Association of Freight Forwarders reported a transport collapse on the Polish border due to the port blockade, with nearly 6,500 trucks waiting in line to enter Poland and waiting times reaching up to seven days.
The European Commission already supports lending programs through intermediaries for Ukrainian banks, which in turn provide loans to entrepreneurs and especially farmers, the report said.
In early August, the Ukrainian Agriculture Ministry asked the EC to consider the possibility of allocating 220 million euros in non-repayable support to compensate interest on loans for Ukrainian small and medium-sized agricultural producers, the publication reported.
Ukrainian agricultural exports in 2026-2027 could halve due to logistical problems in the country's ports, the Ukrainian Agriculture Ministry said in early August.