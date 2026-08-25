https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/canada-mirrors-us-tariffs-with-up-to-50-duties-on-20bln-worth-of-imports---finance-dept-1124629743.html

Canada Mirrors US Tariffs With Up to 50% Duties on $20Bln Worth of Imports - Finance Dept.

Canada Mirrors US Tariffs With Up to 50% Duties on $20Bln Worth of Imports - Finance Dept.

Sputnik International

Canada is reciprocating the latest tariffs imposed by the United States with up to 50% duties on CAD$27.6 billion (US$20 billion) worth of American imports, the Canadian Department of Finance said on Tuesday.

2026-08-25T15:50+0000

2026-08-25T15:50+0000

2026-08-25T15:50+0000

americas

us

donald trump

washington

canada

ottawa

trade

trade war

tariff war

tariffs

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/12/1121203077_189:0:3064:1617_1920x0_80_0_0_2f1a41ff0a91db6488e50598b3ae3ae9.jpg

"Effective September 8, Canada will impose counter-tariffs of 15, 25 and 50 per cent on products drawn from those targeted by U.S. Section 338 and Section 232 tariffs, with the rate for each product matching the corresponding U.S. rate," the department said in a news release. "Canada's counter tariffs will apply to products covering $27.6 billion in imports from the U.S. and will focus on sectors such as steel, dairy, appliances, agricultural equipment, pulp and paper, and electronics, that are most impacted by U.S. tariffs." In addition to reciprocal duties, Ottawa will unlock US$5.4 billion to assist and protect Canadian businesses and their workers who are affected by the US tariffs. On Friday, trade negotiations between the United States and Canada collapsed. Ottawa and Washington have exchanged blame for the failure, both alleging last-minute changes and new unacceptable demands. On the next day, the US began to levy a 50% tariff on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney vowed to match the new tariffs "dollar for dollar". US President Donald Trump on Monday further announced that Canada would face 50% tariffs on its cars, trucks, automotive parts, and steel starting January 1, 2027.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260823/canada-suspends-trade-talks-with-us-vows-dollar-for-dollar-tariff-response-1124616640.html

americas

washington

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, donald trump, washington, canada, ottawa, trade, trade war, tariff war, tariffs, import tariffs