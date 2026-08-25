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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/canada-mirrors-us-tariffs-with-up-to-50-duties-on-20bln-worth-of-imports---finance-dept-1124629743.html
Canada Mirrors US Tariffs With Up to 50% Duties on $20Bln Worth of Imports - Finance Dept.
Canada Mirrors US Tariffs With Up to 50% Duties on $20Bln Worth of Imports - Finance Dept.
Sputnik International
Canada is reciprocating the latest tariffs imposed by the United States with up to 50% duties on CAD$27.6 billion (US$20 billion) worth of American imports, the Canadian Department of Finance said on Tuesday.
2026-08-25T15:50+0000
2026-08-25T15:50+0000
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"Effective September 8, Canada will impose counter-tariffs of 15, 25 and 50 per cent on products drawn from those targeted by U.S. Section 338 and Section 232 tariffs, with the rate for each product matching the corresponding U.S. rate," the department said in a news release. "Canada's counter tariffs will apply to products covering $27.6 billion in imports from the U.S. and will focus on sectors such as steel, dairy, appliances, agricultural equipment, pulp and paper, and electronics, that are most impacted by U.S. tariffs." In addition to reciprocal duties, Ottawa will unlock US$5.4 billion to assist and protect Canadian businesses and their workers who are affected by the US tariffs. On Friday, trade negotiations between the United States and Canada collapsed. Ottawa and Washington have exchanged blame for the failure, both alleging last-minute changes and new unacceptable demands. On the next day, the US began to levy a 50% tariff on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney vowed to match the new tariffs "dollar for dollar". US President Donald Trump on Monday further announced that Canada would face 50% tariffs on its cars, trucks, automotive parts, and steel starting January 1, 2027.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260823/canada-suspends-trade-talks-with-us-vows-dollar-for-dollar-tariff-response-1124616640.html
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Canada Mirrors US Tariffs With Up to 50% Duties on $20Bln Worth of Imports - Finance Dept.

15:50 GMT 25.08.2026
© AP Photo / Elaine ThompsonA driver headed toward the U.S. passes border markers Saturday, May 30, 2009, at the border crossing between the U.S. and Canada
A driver headed toward the U.S. passes border markers Saturday, May 30, 2009, at the border crossing between the U.S. and Canada - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2026
© AP Photo / Elaine Thompson
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WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canada is reciprocating the latest tariffs imposed by the United States with up to 50% duties on CAD$27.6 billion (US$20 billion) worth of American imports, the Canadian Department of Finance said on Tuesday.
"Effective September 8, Canada will impose counter-tariffs of 15, 25 and 50 per cent on products drawn from those targeted by U.S. Section 338 and Section 232 tariffs, with the rate for each product matching the corresponding U.S. rate," the department said in a news release. "Canada's counter tariffs will apply to products covering $27.6 billion in imports from the U.S. and will focus on sectors such as steel, dairy, appliances, agricultural equipment, pulp and paper, and electronics, that are most impacted by U.S. tariffs."
In addition to reciprocal duties, Ottawa will unlock US$5.4 billion to assist and protect Canadian businesses and their workers who are affected by the US tariffs.
On Friday, trade negotiations between the United States and Canada collapsed. Ottawa and Washington have exchanged blame for the failure, both alleging last-minute changes and new unacceptable demands. On the next day, the US began to levy a 50% tariff on $20 billion worth of Canadian goods.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney vowed to match the new tariffs "dollar for dollar". US President Donald Trump on Monday further announced that Canada would face 50% tariffs on its cars, trucks, automotive parts, and steel starting January 1, 2027.
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a group photo at the G7 Summit, Monday, June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Canada - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2026
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Canada Suspends Trade Talks With US, Vows Dollar-For-Dollar Tariff Response
23 August, 04:32 GMT
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