https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/pakistan-holds-productive-talks-with-iran-on-conflict-with-us--interior-minister-1124625694.html
Pakistan Holds Productive Talks With Iran on Conflict With US – Interior Minister
Pakistan Holds Productive Talks With Iran on Conflict With US – Interior Minister
Sputnik International
Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Tuesday that he and Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir had held very productive talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on ways to resolve the conflict between Tehran and Washington.
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"Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and I had a very positive and productive meeting with the President of Iran. Our discussion focused on the Iran-US conflict, tensions in the Middle East and the way forward, as well as the steps needed by both sides for restoration of the Islamabad MoU [Memorandum of Understanding] thereby leading to comprehensive settlement of the conflict," Naqvi wrote on X. The Iranian president expressed the concerns of his government, the minister noted. Pakistan hopes that significant progress made during the talks will allow for further headway and a lasting peace in the region, Naqvi said. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, to which Iranians retaliated with strikes of their own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again. The conflict remains unresolved with no active hostilities. However, the US has chosen to increase its economic pressure against the Islamic Republic in a push to end the conflict through the creation of financial hardships for Tehran.
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Pakistan Holds Productive Talks With Iran on Conflict With US – Interior Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Tuesday that he and Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir had held very productive talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on ways to resolve the conflict between Tehran and Washington.
"Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and I had a very positive and productive meeting with the President of Iran. Our discussion focused on the Iran-US conflict, tensions in the Middle East and the way forward, as well as the steps needed by both sides for restoration of the Islamabad MoU [Memorandum of Understanding] thereby leading to comprehensive settlement of the conflict," Naqvi wrote on X.
The Iranian president expressed the concerns of his government, the minister noted. Pakistan hopes that significant progress made during the talks will allow for further headway and a lasting peace in the region, Naqvi said.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran
, to which Iranians retaliated with strikes of their own. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at a cessation of hostilities, but shortly afterward, they exchanged strikes again.
The conflict remains unresolved with no active hostilities. However, the US has chosen to increase its economic pressure against the Islamic Republic in a push to end the conflict through the creation of financial hardships for Tehran.