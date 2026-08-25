https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/russia-knocks-out-vessel-supplying-ukraines-military-in-odessa-strike---mod-1124625814.html

Russia Knocks Out Vessel Supplying Ukraine’s Military in Odessa Strike - MoD

Russia Knocks Out Vessel Supplying Ukraine’s Military in Odessa Strike - MoD

Sputnik International

Russian forces carried out a strike on a dry cargo ship in the port of Yuzhny, which delivered cargo to the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as port infrastructure facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

2026-08-25T07:29+0000

2026-08-25T07:29+0000

2026-08-25T07:42+0000

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"Last night, unmanned aerial vehicles in the Yuzhny port damaged a cargo ship that delivered cargo to Ukraine intended for purposes of the armed forces of Ukraine, as well as port infrastructure facilities used to unload military cargo," the statement read.The Russian armed forces continue to launch group strikes against Ukrainian ports and ships targeted in the interests of delivering goods for the armed forces of Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260824/russian-strikes-on-odessa-designed-to-paralyze-ukraines-war-machine-undermine-its-fighting-spirit-1124623019.html

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ukraine, russia, odessa, russian defense ministry, cargo ship, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike