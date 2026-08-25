https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/russia-knocks-out-vessel-supplying-ukraines-military-in-odessa-strike---mod-1124625814.html
Russia Knocks Out Vessel Supplying Ukraine’s Military in Odessa Strike - MoD
Russia Knocks Out Vessel Supplying Ukraine’s Military in Odessa Strike - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian forces carried out a strike on a dry cargo ship in the port of Yuzhny, which delivered cargo to the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as port infrastructure facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
2026-08-25T07:29+0000
2026-08-25T07:29+0000
2026-08-25T07:42+0000
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"Last night, unmanned aerial vehicles in the Yuzhny port damaged a cargo ship that delivered cargo to Ukraine intended for purposes of the armed forces of Ukraine, as well as port infrastructure facilities used to unload military cargo," the statement read.The Russian armed forces continue to launch group strikes against Ukrainian ports and ships targeted in the interests of delivering goods for the armed forces of Ukraine.
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Russia Knocks Out Vessel Supplying Ukraine’s Military in Odessa Strike - MoD
07:29 GMT 25.08.2026 (Updated: 07:42 GMT 25.08.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces carried out a strike on a dry cargo ship in the port of Yuzhny, which delivered cargo to the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as port infrastructure facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Last night, unmanned aerial vehicles in the Yuzhny port damaged a cargo ship that delivered cargo to Ukraine intended for purposes of the armed forces of Ukraine, as well as port infrastructure facilities used to unload military cargo," the statement read.
The Russian armed forces
continue to launch group strikes against Ukrainian ports and ships targeted in the interests of delivering goods for the armed forces of Ukraine.