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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/russia-knocks-out-vessel-supplying-ukraines-military-in-odessa-strike---mod-1124625814.html
Russia Knocks Out Vessel Supplying Ukraine’s Military in Odessa Strike - MoD
Russia Knocks Out Vessel Supplying Ukraine’s Military in Odessa Strike - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian forces carried out a strike on a dry cargo ship in the port of Yuzhny, which delivered cargo to the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as port infrastructure facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
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"Last night, unmanned aerial vehicles in the Yuzhny port damaged a cargo ship that delivered cargo to Ukraine intended for purposes of the armed forces of Ukraine, as well as port infrastructure facilities used to unload military cargo," the statement read.The Russian armed forces continue to launch group strikes against Ukrainian ports and ships targeted in the interests of delivering goods for the armed forces of Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260824/russian-strikes-on-odessa-designed-to-paralyze-ukraines-war-machine-undermine-its-fighting-spirit-1124623019.html
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Russia Knocks Out Vessel Supplying Ukraine’s Military in Odessa Strike - MoD

07:29 GMT 25.08.2026 (Updated: 07:42 GMT 25.08.2026)
© Photo : RosoboronexportGarpia-A1E long-range UAV system
Garpia-A1E long-range UAV system - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2026
© Photo : Rosoboronexport
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces carried out a strike on a dry cargo ship in the port of Yuzhny, which delivered cargo to the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as port infrastructure facilities, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Last night, unmanned aerial vehicles in the Yuzhny port damaged a cargo ship that delivered cargo to Ukraine intended for purposes of the armed forces of Ukraine, as well as port infrastructure facilities used to unload military cargo," the statement read.
The Russian armed forces continue to launch group strikes against Ukrainian ports and ships targeted in the interests of delivering goods for the armed forces of Ukraine.
Russia's MiG-31 fighter jet with a Kinzhal missile. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2026
Analysis
Russian Strikes on Odessa Designed to Paralyze Ukraine’s War Machine, Undermine Its Fighting Spirit
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