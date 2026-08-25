https://sputnikglobe.com/20260825/ukraine-mobilizes-only-uoc-priests-other-confessions-left-untouched---russian-foreign-ministry-1124630143.html

Ukraine Mobilizes Only UOC Priests, Other Confessions Left Untouched - Russian Foreign Ministry

Ukraine Mobilizes Only UOC Priests, Other Confessions Left Untouched - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Forced mobilization in Ukraine affects only clergy members of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC), while representatives of other religious confessions are generally not targeted by military enlistment officers, said Mikhail Melekh, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special representative for international cooperation on freedom of religion.

2026-08-25T16:08+0000

2026-08-25T16:08+0000

2026-08-25T16:08+0000

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“I have not encountered cases of representatives of other confessions being mobilized, and there is an explanation for this: they are exempt from mobilization under Ukrainian law. This does not apply to priests of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church. They are simply grabbed on the streets, as has become common practice in Ukraine toward ordinary citizens,” Melekh said during a briefing.In recent years, Kiev has launched a broad campaign against the UOC, the largest Orthodox religious community in Ukraine. The church’s activities have been restricted in several regions over alleged ties to Russia. Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has opened criminal cases against UOC priests and conducted searches seeking evidence of “anti-Ukrainian activities.” Many clergy members remain under arrest.The Kiev authorities are also removing and reselling Orthodox relics and church items, effectively profiting from the sale of the country’s historical heritage, Melekh said.Melekh added that the current authorities are “actively profiting from the sale of their country’s history” and view church relics primarily through the lens of their auction value.“Some experts reasonably believe that many stolen ancient Orthodox artifacts could potentially be used as a means of payment for supplies of Western weapons,” he said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260824/priests-of-ukrainian-orthodox-church-face-forced-mobilization--russian-foreign-ministry--1124624737.html

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