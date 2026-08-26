Hormuz Will Not Reopen Tomorrow — Iranian Deputy FM
© Photo : Majid Asgaripour / Mehr News Agency / CC BY 4.0 / Kazem Gharib Abadi at the Mehr News Agency HQ, August 28, 2016Kazem Gharib Abadi at the Mehr News Agency HQ, August 28, 2016
© Photo : Majid Asgaripour / Mehr News Agency / CC BY 4.0 / Kazem Gharib Abadi at the Mehr News Agency HQ, August 28, 2016
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Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi clarified details of the Iran-Oman understanding on the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that the arrangement does not mean the strait will reopen immediately, Tasnim reported.
Key points:
The understanding with Oman and the reopening of Hormuz are two separate issues.
For the past 58 years, vessels have been passing through Omani-side waters, causing serious damage to Iran.
Gharibabadi said Hormuz is now a matter of Iran’s national security, and fundamental changes must be made to entry and exit routes.
Under the understanding, the entry route into the Persian Gulf will pass through Iranian waters, while the exit route will pass through Oman’s territorial waters. In both routes, vessels will pass through Iranian waters.
Gharibabadi said the new route is “like a two-way highway,” with a total width of about seven miles.
The route is temporary. Iran and Oman are expected to hold talks over the next 30 to 60 days on a new permanent route to replace the previous maritime traffic scheme.
The southern route through Hormuz will be closed, and the matter will be reported to the International Maritime Organization.
If Iran’s requirements are not met, the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed.
Gharibabadi also said the illegal southern route created by the US violated its own commitments under the memorandum of understanding, while Iran’s closure of Hormuz forced the US to retreat from its previous positions.
Gharibabadi also said the illegal southern route created by the US violated its own commitments under the memorandum of understanding, while Iran’s closure of Hormuz forced the US to retreat from its previous positions.