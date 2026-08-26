The understanding with Oman and the reopening of Hormuz are two separate issues. The understanding with Oman and the reopening of Hormuz are two separate issues.

For the past 58 years, vessels have been passing through Omani-side waters, causing serious damage to Iran. For the past 58 years, vessels have been passing through Omani-side waters, causing serious damage to Iran.

Gharibabadi said Hormuz is now a matter of Iran’s national security, and fundamental changes must be made to entry and exit routes. Gharibabadi said Hormuz is now a matter of Iran’s national security, and fundamental changes must be made to entry and exit routes.

Under the understanding, the entry route into the Persian Gulf will pass through Iranian waters, while the exit route will pass through Oman’s territorial waters. In both routes, vessels will pass through Iranian waters. Under the understanding, the entry route into the Persian Gulf will pass through Iranian waters, while the exit route will pass through Oman’s territorial waters. In both routes, vessels will pass through Iranian waters.

Gharibabadi said the new route is “like a two-way highway,” with a total width of about seven miles. Gharibabadi said the new route is “like a two-way highway,” with a total width of about seven miles.

The route is temporary. Iran and Oman are expected to hold talks over the next 30 to 60 days on a new permanent route to replace the previous maritime traffic scheme. The route is temporary. Iran and Oman areon a new permanent route to replace the previous maritime traffic scheme.

The southern route through Hormuz will be closed, and the matter will be reported to the International Maritime Organization. The southern route through Hormuz will be closed, and the matter will be reported to the International Maritime Organization.