https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/if-the-us-cleared-hormuz-why-dont-ships-pass-through--iranian-deputy-fm-1124630550.html
'If the US Cleared Hormuz, Why Don't Ships Pass Through?' — Iranian Deputy FM
'If the US Cleared Hormuz, Why Don't Ships Pass Through?' — Iranian Deputy FM
Sputnik International
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi dismissed Trump’s claim that the Strait of Hormuz has been cleared of mines.
2026-08-26T04:42+0000
2026-08-26T04:42+0000
2026-08-26T04:42+0000
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Gharibabadi stressed that no one except Iran knows the exact location of the mines in Hormuz.Trump’s mine-clearing claims are propaganda meant to calm global energy markets and create the illusion that the US controls Hormuz, the deputy foreign minister stressed.
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'If the US Cleared Hormuz, Why Don't Ships Pass Through?' — Iranian Deputy FM
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi dismissed Trump’s claim that the Strait of Hormuz has been cleared of mines.
Gharibabadi stressed that no one except Iran knows the exact location of the mines in Hormuz.
“If American minesweepers enter the region, they are very good targets for our armed forces,” he warned.
Trump’s mine-clearing claims are propaganda meant to calm global energy markets and create the illusion that the US controls Hormuz, the deputy foreign minister stressed.