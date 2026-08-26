https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/if-the-us-cleared-hormuz-why-dont-ships-pass-through--iranian-deputy-fm-1124630550.html

'If the US Cleared Hormuz, Why Don't Ships Pass Through?' — Iranian Deputy FM

'If the US Cleared Hormuz, Why Don't Ships Pass Through?' — Iranian Deputy FM

Sputnik International

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi dismissed Trump’s claim that the Strait of Hormuz has been cleared of mines.

2026-08-26T04:42+0000

2026-08-26T04:42+0000

2026-08-26T04:42+0000

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Gharibabadi stressed that no one except Iran knows the exact location of the mines in Hormuz.Trump’s mine-clearing claims are propaganda meant to calm global energy markets and create the illusion that the US controls Hormuz, the deputy foreign minister stressed.

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