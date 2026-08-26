https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/iran-hammers-us-spy-network-with-billions-in-damage--reports-1124630658.html

Iran Hammers US Spy Network With Billions in Damage — Reports

Iran Hammers US Spy Network With Billions in Damage — Reports

Sputnik International

Iranian missile and drone strikes have caused unprecedented damage to US intelligence sites and surveillance equipment across the Middle East, with repairs expected to cost billions of dollars, NBC News reported.

2026-08-26T04:45+0000

2026-08-26T04:45+0000

2026-08-26T04:45+0000

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The strikes reportedly hit CIA-linked facilities, surveillance hardware and equipment shared with the US military, forcing Congress to look for funds to restore the damaged sites.The attacks have also exposed a humiliating failure: US agencies walked into their war against Iran without properly preparing their bases and spy infrastructure for Iran’s missile and drone arsenal.The US war of aggression against Iran has brought itself humiliation and endless repair bills.

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