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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/iran-hammers-us-spy-network-with-billions-in-damage--reports-1124630658.html
Iran Hammers US Spy Network With Billions in Damage — Reports
Iran Hammers US Spy Network With Billions in Damage — Reports
Sputnik International
Iranian missile and drone strikes have caused unprecedented damage to US intelligence sites and surveillance equipment across the Middle East, with repairs expected to cost billions of dollars, NBC News reported.
2026-08-26T04:45+0000
2026-08-26T04:45+0000
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The strikes reportedly hit CIA-linked facilities, surveillance hardware and equipment shared with the US military, forcing Congress to look for funds to restore the damaged sites.The attacks have also exposed a humiliating failure: US agencies walked into their war against Iran without properly preparing their bases and spy infrastructure for Iran’s missile and drone arsenal.The US war of aggression against Iran has brought itself humiliation and endless repair bills.
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Iran Hammers US Spy Network With Billions in Damage — Reports

04:45 GMT 26.08.2026
© PhotoUS E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft destroyed in Iranian strikes on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, March 29
US E-3 Sentry AWACS aircraft destroyed in Iranian strikes on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, March 29 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2026
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Iranian missile and drone strikes have caused unprecedented damage to US intelligence sites and surveillance equipment across the Middle East, with repairs expected to cost billions of dollars, NBC News reported.
The strikes reportedly hit CIA-linked facilities, surveillance hardware and equipment shared with the US military, forcing Congress to look for funds to restore the damaged sites.
The attacks have also exposed a humiliating failure: US agencies walked into their war against Iran without properly preparing their bases and spy infrastructure for Iran’s missile and drone arsenal.

“The U.S. walked into this war and had not sufficiently thought through base defense in any way, shape or form,” Seth Jones of CSIS told the outlet.

“And we got hammered,” he added.
The US war of aggression against Iran has brought itself humiliation and endless repair bills.
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