https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/iran-hammers-us-spy-network-with-billions-in-damage--reports-1124630658.html
Iran Hammers US Spy Network With Billions in Damage — Reports
Iran Hammers US Spy Network With Billions in Damage — Reports
Sputnik International
Iranian missile and drone strikes have caused unprecedented damage to US intelligence sites and surveillance equipment across the Middle East, with repairs expected to cost billions of dollars, NBC News reported.
2026-08-26T04:45+0000
2026-08-26T04:45+0000
2026-08-26T04:45+0000
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The strikes reportedly hit CIA-linked facilities, surveillance hardware and equipment shared with the US military, forcing Congress to look for funds to restore the damaged sites.The attacks have also exposed a humiliating failure: US agencies walked into their war against Iran without properly preparing their bases and spy infrastructure for Iran’s missile and drone arsenal.The US war of aggression against Iran has brought itself humiliation and endless repair bills.
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Iran Hammers US Spy Network With Billions in Damage — Reports
Iranian missile and drone strikes have caused unprecedented damage to US intelligence sites and surveillance equipment across the Middle East, with repairs expected to cost billions of dollars, NBC News reported.
The strikes reportedly hit CIA-linked facilities, surveillance hardware and equipment shared with the US military, forcing Congress to look for funds to restore the damaged sites.
The attacks have also exposed a humiliating failure: US agencies walked into their war against Iran without properly preparing their bases and spy infrastructure for Iran’s missile and drone arsenal.
“The U.S. walked into this war and had not sufficiently thought through base defense in any way, shape or form,” Seth Jones of CSIS told the outlet.
“And we got hammered,” he added.
The US war of aggression against Iran has brought itself humiliation and endless repair bills.