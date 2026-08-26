https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/netanyahu-claims-reaching-agreement-with-iran-impossible-1124633209.html

Netanyahu Claims Reaching Agreement With Iran Impossible

Netanyahu Claims Reaching Agreement With Iran Impossible

Sputnik International

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that reaching a "good" agreement with Iran's authorities is impossible.

2026-08-26T15:15+0000

2026-08-26T15:15+0000

2026-08-26T15:15+0000

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A ceasefire between the United States and Iran has been agreed upon, including freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, Pakistani military sources and Iranian security sources previously told Sputnik. The parties are expected to officially announce the ceasefire in the coming days. Speaking at an event on settling the West Bank, the Israeli prime minister said that he is determined to ensure no threats from Iran. Netanyahu said that he discussed this with US President Donald Trump a few weeks ago at the White House. The prime minister said that the second option is a resumption of hostilities. Trump announced the launch of an economic operation against Iran on August 20, calling it "isolation on an unprecedented scale." He urged US allies to join Washington. Tehran will use all its resources to combat Washington's economic pressure, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday, adding that the only option for the US is respectful dialogue with the Iranian people.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260822/irans-weapons-production-doubled-in-past-year-despite-us-israeli-strikes-1124613530.html

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benjamin netanyahu, middle east, donald trump, iran, washington, israel, iranian foreign ministry