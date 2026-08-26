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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/netanyahu-claims-reaching-agreement-with-iran-impossible-1124633209.html
Netanyahu Claims Reaching Agreement With Iran Impossible
Netanyahu Claims Reaching Agreement With Iran Impossible
Sputnik International
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that reaching a "good" agreement with Iran's authorities is impossible.
2026-08-26T15:15+0000
2026-08-26T15:15+0000
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A ceasefire between the United States and Iran has been agreed upon, including freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, Pakistani military sources and Iranian security sources previously told Sputnik. The parties are expected to officially announce the ceasefire in the coming days. Speaking at an event on settling the West Bank, the Israeli prime minister said that he is determined to ensure no threats from Iran. Netanyahu said that he discussed this with US President Donald Trump a few weeks ago at the White House. The prime minister said that the second option is a resumption of hostilities. Trump announced the launch of an economic operation against Iran on August 20, calling it "isolation on an unprecedented scale." He urged US allies to join Washington. Tehran will use all its resources to combat Washington's economic pressure, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday, adding that the only option for the US is respectful dialogue with the Iranian people.
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Netanyahu Claims Reaching Agreement With Iran Impossible

15:15 GMT 26.08.2026
© AP Photo / Abir SultanIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, July 30, 2023
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, July 30, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2026
© AP Photo / Abir Sultan
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TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that reaching a "good" agreement with Iran's authorities is impossible.
A ceasefire between the United States and Iran has been agreed upon, including freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, Pakistani military sources and Iranian security sources previously told Sputnik. The parties are expected to officially announce the ceasefire in the coming days.
Speaking at an event on settling the West Bank, the Israeli prime minister said that he is determined to ensure no threats from Iran. Netanyahu said that he discussed this with US President Donald Trump a few weeks ago at the White House.
"We discussed three options. I told him about an old option - to reach a good agreement. We have no objections. But I doubt that with this group of people … an agreement can be reached. I told him [Trump] that an agreement is impossible," Netanyahu said.
The prime minister said that the second option is a resumption of hostilities.
Trump announced the launch of an economic operation against Iran on August 20, calling it "isolation on an unprecedented scale." He urged US allies to join Washington.
Tehran will use all its resources to combat Washington's economic pressure, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Monday, adding that the only option for the US is respectful dialogue with the Iranian people.
In this picture released by the official website of the Iranian Army on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, a missile is launched during a military drill in southern Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.08.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Iran's Weapons Production Doubled in Past Year Despite US, Israeli Strikes
22 August, 03:40 GMT
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