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Russia Strikes 3 Ukraine's Fuel Tanks at Port of Izmail - Defense Ministry
Russia Strikes 3 Ukraine's Fuel Tanks at Port of Izmail - Defense Ministry
Sputnik International
MOSCOW, August 26 (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces struck three fuel tanks deployed for the Ukrainian armed forces and port infrastructure facilities used... 26.08.2026, Sputnik International
2026-08-26T17:18+0000
2026-08-26T17:18+0000
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"Strike drones struck three fuel tanks intended for the Ukrainian armed forces at the port of Izmail in the Odessa [Odesa] region, as well as port infrastructure facilities used for unloading military cargo," the statement read. A dry cargo ship carrying military cargo to Ukraine was damaged in the port of Izmail, the ministry added.
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Russia Strikes 3 Ukraine's Fuel Tanks at Port of Izmail - Defense Ministry

17:18 GMT 26.08.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankSoldiers of the 164th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade, 25th Army, Russia's Zapad Battlegroup, train to counter FPV drones.
Soldiers of the 164th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade, 25th Army, Russia's Zapad Battlegroup, train to counter FPV drones. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2026
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MOSCOW, August 26 (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces struck three fuel tanks deployed for the Ukrainian armed forces and port infrastructure facilities used for unloading military cargo at the port of Izmail, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Strike drones struck three fuel tanks intended for the Ukrainian armed forces at the port of Izmail in the Odessa [Odesa] region, as well as port infrastructure facilities used for unloading military cargo," the statement read.
A dry cargo ship carrying military cargo to Ukraine was damaged in the port of Izmail, the ministry added.
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