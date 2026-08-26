https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/russia-strikes-3-ukraines-fuel-tanks-at-port-of-izmail---defense-ministry-1124633654.html

Russia Strikes 3 Ukraine's Fuel Tanks at Port of Izmail - Defense Ministry

Russia Strikes 3 Ukraine's Fuel Tanks at Port of Izmail - Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

MOSCOW, August 26 (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces struck three fuel tanks deployed for the Ukrainian armed forces and port infrastructure facilities used... 26.08.2026, Sputnik International

2026-08-26T17:18+0000

2026-08-26T17:18+0000

2026-08-26T17:18+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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"Strike drones struck three fuel tanks intended for the Ukrainian armed forces at the port of Izmail in the Odessa [Odesa] region, as well as port infrastructure facilities used for unloading military cargo," the statement read. A dry cargo ship carrying military cargo to Ukraine was damaged in the port of Izmail, the ministry added.

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