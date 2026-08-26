https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/un-calls-ukraines-attack-on-bus-in-lugansk-region-a-violation-of-intl-law-1124633554.html

UN Calls Ukraine's Attack on Bus in Lugansk Region a Violation of Int'l Law

UN Calls Ukraine's Attack on Bus in Lugansk Region a Violation of Int'l Law

Sputnik International

UNITED NATIONS, August 26 (Sputnik) - Attacks on civilians are a violation of international law and must be stopped immediately, UN Secretary-General Antonio... 26.08.2026, Sputnik International

2026-08-26T17:16+0000

2026-08-26T17:16+0000

2026-08-26T17:16+0000

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"The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned by the continued escalation of this conflict, including onto the territory of the Russian Federation. Attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are a clear violation of international humanitarian law, wherever they occur, and they must stop immediately," the statement read. Earlier in the day, regional governor Leonid Pasechnik said that nine people had been killed in a Ukrainian strike on a bus in the LPR.

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