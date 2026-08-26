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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260826/west-blackmailing-armenia-to-oust-russia-from-south-caucasus---russian-foreign-ministry-1124632195.html
West Blackmailing Armenia to Oust Russia From South Caucasus - Russian Foreign Ministry
West Blackmailing Armenia to Oust Russia From South Caucasus - Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
The West is pursuing a policy of blackmail against Armenia, which is entirely consistent with its dishonest schemes to oust Russia from the South Caucasus region, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.
2026-08-26T10:29+0000
2026-08-26T10:29+0000
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"It is highly likely that the Armenian leadership is simply being blackmailed... This is entirely consistent with the dishonest schemes of Western capitals to oust Russia from the South Caucasus region," the diplomatic ministry told the agency.Yerevan's arguments that Russia's concession prevents it from becoming a participant in logistics initiatives are not true, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.Partners usually discuss problems, especially if there is a desire to find a friendly solution, the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.On Monday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan is asking Moscow to sell a concession to operate the republic's railways to a third country.
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West Blackmailing Armenia to Oust Russia From South Caucasus - Russian Foreign Ministry

10:29 GMT 26.08.2026
CC0 / / A view of Yerevan from the Mother Armenia monument
A view of Yerevan from the Mother Armenia monument - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.08.2026
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The West is pursuing a policy of blackmail against Armenia, which is entirely consistent with its dishonest schemes to oust Russia from the South Caucasus region, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.
"It is highly likely that the Armenian leadership is simply being blackmailed... This is entirely consistent with the dishonest schemes of Western capitals to oust Russia from the South Caucasus region," the diplomatic ministry told the agency.
Yerevan's arguments that Russia's concession prevents it from becoming a participant in logistics initiatives are not true, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
"[Western countries] demand to eliminate the 'Russian factor' in the transport sector, and in exchange they promise multimillion dollar investments and connection to projects, the economic feasibility of which is hardly visible," the ministry said.
Partners usually discuss problems, especially if there is a desire to find a friendly solution, the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.
On Monday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Yerevan is asking Moscow to sell a concession to operate the republic's railways to a third country.
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