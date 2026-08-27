https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/iranian-foreign-ministry-mocks-us-coalition-against-iran-as-empty-space-1124633989.html

Iranian Foreign Ministry Mocks US 'Coalition' Against Iran as Empty Space

Iranian Foreign Ministry Mocks US 'Coalition' Against Iran as Empty Space

Sputnik International

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei mocked Washington’s latest sanctions push, saying the US is trying to manufacture proof that its pressure campaign against Iran is working.

2026-08-27T04:32+0000

2026-08-27T04:32+0000

2026-08-27T04:32+0000

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“Washington’s Iran policy has reached pure parody,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei wrote on X.He said the US is pointing to Bahrain as proof of its “coalition,” while also “stopping” Iranian sports and academic exchanges that had already been effectively dead for years.The remark came after the US launched “Operation Economic Outcast,” a new sanctions campaign aimed at expanding secondary-sanctions pressure on Iran’s foreign partners and cutting off remaining channels of exchange with Tehran.After outright US-Israeli aggression against Iran failed to achieve its goals, the US turned to another illegal tool: unlawful economic restrictions in a desperate bid to subjugate Iran.

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