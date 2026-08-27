https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/iranian-foreign-ministry-mocks-us-coalition-against-iran-as-empty-space-1124633989.html
Iranian Foreign Ministry Mocks US 'Coalition' Against Iran as Empty Space
Iranian Foreign Ministry Mocks US 'Coalition' Against Iran as Empty Space
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei mocked Washington’s latest sanctions push, saying the US is trying to manufacture proof that its pressure campaign against Iran is working.
2026-08-27T04:32+0000
2026-08-27T04:32+0000
2026-08-27T04:32+0000
us-israel war on iran
us
iran
war
war of aggression
us-led coalition
sanctions
us sanctions
us hegemony
secondary sanctions
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/1b/1124634088_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_9dccf0344c81b74c8a65a7d036c6ff03.jpg
“Washington’s Iran policy has reached pure parody,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei wrote on X.He said the US is pointing to Bahrain as proof of its “coalition,” while also “stopping” Iranian sports and academic exchanges that had already been effectively dead for years.The remark came after the US launched “Operation Economic Outcast,” a new sanctions campaign aimed at expanding secondary-sanctions pressure on Iran’s foreign partners and cutting off remaining channels of exchange with Tehran.After outright US-Israeli aggression against Iran failed to achieve its goals, the US turned to another illegal tool: unlawful economic restrictions in a desperate bid to subjugate Iran.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/08/1b/1124634088_0:0:1138:853_1920x0_80_0_0_c61c9be302b0c29b30bf89fe2de2467a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, iran, war, war of aggression, us-led coalition, sanctions, us sanctions, us hegemony, secondary sanctions
us, iran, war, war of aggression, us-led coalition, sanctions, us sanctions, us hegemony, secondary sanctions
Iranian Foreign Ministry Mocks US 'Coalition' Against Iran as Empty Space
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei mocked Washington’s latest sanctions push, saying the US is trying to manufacture proof that its pressure campaign against Iran is working.
“Washington’s Iran policy has reached pure parody,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei wrote on X.
He said the US is pointing to Bahrain as proof of its “coalition,” while also “stopping” Iranian sports and academic exchanges that had already been effectively dead for years.
“It is sanctioning the already sanctioned and calling the empty space a coalition.”
The remark came after the US launched “Operation Economic Outcast,” a new sanctions campaign aimed at expanding secondary-sanctions pressure on Iran’s foreign partners and cutting off remaining channels of exchange with Tehran.
After outright US-Israeli aggression against Iran failed to achieve its goals, the US turned to another illegal tool: unlawful economic restrictions in a desperate bid to subjugate Iran.