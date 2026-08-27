https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/russian-forces-liberate-shevchenkovskoye-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region--mod-1124636512.html

Russian Forces Liberate Shevchenkovskoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region — MoD

Russian Forces Liberate Shevchenkovskoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region — MoD

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces took control of the Shevchenkovskoye settlement in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-08-27T10:11+0000

2026-08-27T10:11+0000

2026-08-27T10:11+0000

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"The units of Battlegroup Vostok continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defenses and, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the settlement of Shevchenkovskoye in the Zaporozhye region," the statement said.Ukraine lost over 390 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry.This is in addition to up to 245 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever,over 360 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 190 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 55 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.Russian forces took down 19 guided aerial bombs, two US-made HIMARS missiles and 591 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles, the ministry said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260824/russian-forces-liberate-pershe-travnya-and-kucherov-yar-settlements---mod-1124622326.html

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zaporozhye region, zaporozhye, russia, russian defense ministry, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars), ukraine, russian armed forces