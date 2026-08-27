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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/russian-forces-liberate-shevchenkovskoye-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region--mod-1124636512.html
Russian Forces Liberate Shevchenkovskoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region — MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Shevchenkovskoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region — MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces took control of the Shevchenkovskoye settlement in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-08-27T10:11+0000
2026-08-27T10:11+0000
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"The units of Battlegroup Vostok continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defenses and, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the settlement of Shevchenkovskoye in the Zaporozhye region," the statement said.Ukraine lost over 390 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry.This is in addition to up to 245 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever,over 360 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 190 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 55 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.Russian forces took down 19 guided aerial bombs, two US-made HIMARS missiles and 591 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260824/russian-forces-liberate-pershe-travnya-and-kucherov-yar-settlements---mod-1124622326.html
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Russian Forces Liberate Shevchenkovskoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region — MoD

10:11 GMT 27.08.2026
© Sputnik / Sergey Bobylev / Go to the mediabankA Russian serviceman prepares to fire a mortar towards Ukrainian positions
A Russian serviceman prepares to fire a mortar towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.08.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) The Russian armed forces took control of the Shevchenkovskoye settlement in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"The units of Battlegroup Vostok continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defenses and, as a result of decisive actions, liberated the settlement of Shevchenkovskoye in the Zaporozhye region," the statement said.
Ukraine lost over 390 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to over 390 military personnel, a Cossack armored fighting vehicle, eight vehicles, two artillery units and three radar stations," the ministry said in a statement.
This is in addition to up to 245 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Battlegroup Sever,over 360 by Battlegroup Vostok, up to 210 by Battlegroup Zapad, over 190 by Battlegroup Yug, and up to 55 by Battlegroup Dnepr, the ministry said.
Russian forces took down 19 guided aerial bombs, two US-made HIMARS missiles and 591 aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles, the ministry said.
In this photo taken on March 16, 2025 and provided by Ukraine's 24th Mechanized Brigade press service, Ukrainian soldiers fire 120mm mortar towards Russian army positions near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday, March 16, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.08.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Three Settlements in 24-Hour Period - MoD
24 August, 09:46 GMT
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