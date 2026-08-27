https://sputnikglobe.com/20260827/trump-declares-national-emergency-to-protect-power-systems-from-foreign-threats-1124634301.html

Trump Declares National Emergency to Protect Power Systems From Foreign Threats

Trump Declares National Emergency to Protect Power Systems From Foreign Threats

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump has signed an order to declare the national emergency to protect the power system from foreign threats, including attempted sabotage and cyberattacks, the White House said in a statement.

2026-08-27T04:37+0000

2026-08-27T04:37+0000

2026-08-27T06:45+0000

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"The Order declares a national emergency under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act and the National Emergencies Act with respect to the unusual and extraordinary foreign threat to the United States involving bulk-power systems produced abroad that may present national security vulnerabilities," the statement reads. The document prohibits the acquisition, imports, transfer or installation of foreign electrical equipment, as well as critical software and digital components, if transactions involving them pose a risk of unauthorized access to or disruption of the stability of the US power grid. In his order, Trump also directs US Energy Secretary Chris Wright, together with the heads of other relevant agencies, to develop regulations for implementing the restrictions, identify foreign suppliers subject to the ban, and establish rules for the continued operation of imported equipment already in use, according to the fact sheet.

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